Re-joining the Iran deal sounds simple, but how realistic are the options?

Despite the willingness for re-engagement with Iran, the European Union is facing certain obstacles. Specifically, with regard to the country’s continuation of human rights violation, breach of the nuclear agreement, and Iran’s terrorism on European soil. In 2016, the former President of the EU Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso spoke about a principled engagement with Iran, where human rights should not be abandoned.

Taking human rights hostage

Iran continues to detain European dual citizens without any reasonable evidence, accusing them of spying against the clerical establishment. The British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Swedish-Iranian Professor Ahmadreza Djalali, the French Iranian Fariba Adelkhah are the recent examples of the so-called “hostage diplomacy” of Iran. On December 13, France, Germany, Austria, and Italy refused to participate in an online business forum in Tehran following the execution of the Paris-based journalist Ruhollah Zam, calling the it “barbaric and unacceptable.”

On December 17, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning the executions in Iran which emphasized, in case Djalali is executed, Iran has to deal with further targeted sanctions.

Also, until December 20, the Iranian authorities executed at least 12 prisoners in two weeks checkered across the country, bringing the number of implemented death penalties in 2020 to 243.

On December 10, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Joseph Borrell, called for stronger action against human rights violations and said defending Human rights “we often say,” is in the DNA of the European Union.

So, this “DNA” should be the key component of EU policy toward Iran. However, in recent years this has not been the case. It’s a critical step forward that the EU has adopted recently a Human Rights Sanctions Mechanism targeting individuals, entities, and bodies, including state and non-state actors, responsible for genocide, crimes against humanity, and other serious human rights violations or abuses. But this should be the basis for talks with a country that a year ago massacred 1,500 of its citizens in the streets who protested injustice.

Prof. Caroline Pauwels, rector at the Brussels VUB said, “in case Iran executes Djalali how can it still be viable for Europe or the new U.S. administration?”

Radek Sikorski, a senior member of the European Parliament, had a better request for the diplomats of the nation-states and from our European External Action Service. “Next time you meet with Mr. Zarif, who is a smiling Ribbentrop, just remember what kind of nasty regime he represents,” he said on the December 17, plenary session in Brussels.

Breach of JCPOA commitments

However, on 21 December 2020, when the foreign ministers of the UK, France, and Germany, met their Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in a virtual meeting, on the nuclear agreement also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), they only re-emphasized their commitment to preserving it, though Iran has shown no willingness yet to take a step.

This is while it was Iran who began to row back on its commitments within the JCPOA framework. The agreement allowed Iran an enrichment of uranium up to 3.67%, but the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) quarterly report for November 11, 2020, indicated that Iran’s low enriched uranium (LEU) stock now exceeds by twelve-fold the limit set in the JCPOA.

“Iran now has sufficient low enriched uranium to produce enough weapons-grade uranium for a second nuclear weapon, where the second one could be produced more quickly than the first. Iran would require, in total, as little as 5.5 to 6 months to produce enough weapons-grade uranium for two nuclear weapons,” the IAEA reported. According to the IAEA report, Iran also has started the process of installing advanced centrifuges in the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) in violation of the JCPOA.

At the same time, Iran is struggling with a broken economy, a dissenting society, and internal conflicts between various currents. Iran’s 2021 budget bill is weighing on thin ice and is basically built on nothing.

For all these reasons, when it comes to putting permanent limits on Iran’s key nuclear capabilities, we should remember that it is Tehran that has a weaker negotiating position and is desperately asking for any means to find sanction relief. Europe has the upper hand since the regime is under huge pressure and is scraping the bottom of the barrel.

Therefore, the regime is using its old tactics. Taking some dual nationals as a hostage to force EU into an “unprincipled engagement with Iran.”

Iran’s terrorism on European soil

The EU also must deal with the Iranian sponsored terrorism on European soil that grew a tail in recent years. France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Albania have expelled Iranian diplomats for being engaged in terrorist activities.

On July 1, 2018, a Vienna-based diplomat Assadollah Assadi was arrested in Germany on the charge of being the mastermind of a bomb plot against the Iranian opposition “Free-Iran” rally in 2018 in Villepinte, near Paris.

Assadi who is currently facing trial in Belgium had personally handed over 500-grams of TATP explosive to a Belgian-Iranian couple, Amir Sadouni and Nassimeh Na’ami, to blow the opposition NCRI’s rally attended by tens of thousands of people, including prominent European leaders and American political figures. Also, Conservative MPs Bob Blackman, Matthew Offord, Sir David Amess and Theresa Villiers, and Labour’s Roger Godsiff represented a large UK delegation present at the rally. They literally escaped death after ‘Iranian diplomat smuggled the bomb on a commercial flight from Tehran to Vienna.

The Belgian prosecutors demanded a 20-year prison sentence for Assadi; 18 years in prison for the couple. While the Criminal Court of Antwerp takes the final decision on January 22, 2021, Iran is using every trick in the book to prevent an International and political embarrassment. Back in February 2020 Assadi openly warned the Belgian authorities, from the prison, from a possible retaliation if he is found guilty.

Assadi told police that armed groups in Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria, as well as in Iran, were interested in the outcome of his case and would be “watching from the sidelines to see if Belgium would support them or not and they will act if the court ruling is not in their favour.”

For Iran, it is all up with. But how can and will Europe find with Tehran a viable negotiating partner that detains and executes European citizen, breaches its international commitments, plans bomb and pursues and liquidates Iranian dissidents’ attacks on the European soil? Concerning the consequences, do we have to reach a deal at any price?