14 significant events of Middle East in 2020

2020 was a year full of large events in the Middle East. The Media Express has chosen 14 most significant news events in pictures.

1. The elimination of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) Quds Force. Soleimani was killed at around 1 am local time in Baghdad, Iraq on Friday, January 3. U.S. forces carried out a drone airstrike targeting two vehicles transferring Soliemani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, deputy chief of Iraq’s Tehran-backed Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF). Soleimani, was an infamous symbol of Iran’s intimidation and murder, for his role in repression against the people throughout the region, particularly in Iran, Syria, and Iraq.

2. A Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after take-off in Iran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board. The plane was struck by two missiles of the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC). On January 11, after days of secrecy, Iran finally admitted that the plane was targeted by its military units. This delayed development led to major protests across the country.

3. Widespread anger in Tehran following the government admitted the shooting down the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on January 8 and then misleading the public about it.

4. The Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said, dies aged 79.

5. A total of 41 people were killed and more than 1,600 were injured in eastern Turkey after an earthquake rattled the region on January 24. The 6.7 magnitude quake struck near the town of Sivrice, in eastern Elazig province. About 1,607 people were hospitalized according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management President (AFAD).

6. March 30 – 2020 Russia–Saudi Arabia oil price war: The price of Brent Crude falls 9% to $23 per barrel, the lowest level since November 2002.

7. On August. 4, a massive explosion at a Beirut port, sparked by the detonation of unsafely stored 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, killed at least 190 people and injured thousands of others. Damage is estimated at $10–15 billion, and an approximately 300,000 people are left homeless. The following day, the Lebanese government declared a two-week state of emergency.

8. In the aftermath of the explosion, protests erupted across Lebanon against the government for their failure to prevent the disaster, joining a larger series of protests which have been taking place across the country since 2019.

9. On September 27, deadly clashes erupt in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces. Having roots in the years of the ‘80s and ‘90s, the conflict turned out to be a larger contest between different regional powers about influence and geographical hegemony. After several failed international attempts to achieve tamp down hostilities, on October 10, the two countries agreed on a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

10. Covid-19 disaster also overwhelmed the Middle East but in particular Iran. The country faced an escalating outbreak and the government failed to control the situation. Nearly 200,000 people died due to novel coronavirus across Iran, according to the opposition sources inside the country.

11. In Iraq, since October 2019, the protests continued during the whole of 2020 against corruption, unemployment, and inefficient public services. The protest then escalated into full-scale calls to overthrow the Iraqi government. The government has used live bullets, marksmen, hot water, pepper gas, and tear gas against protesters, leading to many deaths and injuries.

12. The five-year war in Yemen continued during the whole of 2020. On January 18, 111 Yemeni soldiers and 5 civilians are killed in a drone and missile attack on a military camp near Ma’rib. The Saudi-led coalition declared on April 8, a unilateral ceasefire in its operations against Houthi forces in Yemen in accordance with United Nations-led efforts. The Southern Transitional Council (STC) announced on April 25 that the establishment of a self-rule administration in southern Yemen and deploys forces in Aden. Governors of multiple southern Yemeni Governorates and Socotra island reject the STC’s claim to self-rule and declare their loyalty to President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. On July 19, the STC accepts a Saudi-brokered peace deal and abandons its self-rule aspirations.

13. A Pakistan International Airlines flight crashed into houses in Karachi on May 22, killing 97 people. Miraculously, two passengers survived the crash. Airbus had opened an investigation into the plane’s strange behavior around takeoff, the latest deadly plane crash in Pakistan’s long history of aviation incidents.

14. The Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Sabah dies at the age of 91.