Iraqi PM trying to curb Iranian backed militia upon US warning

On Sunday, December 20 the highly fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where government and foreign embassies are located, witnessed one of its gravest rocket attacks. The twenty-one 107 mm Katjusha missiles that were fired toward the US embassy damaged buildings and cars in a residential area near the mission.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi condemned the conduct and called the attack an act of terror. “Yesterday’s bombing of the Green Zone is a cowardly act of terrorism, and the missiles landed on Iraqis and wounded them, and we will not accept any attack on diplomatic missions,” he said.

US Central Command and political leadership in Washington blamed Iranian-backed “rogue militia group” and there was talk of potential military or security deterrence measures. Accordingly, two Iran-backed militias in Iraq denied responsibility for the rocket attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

On Monday, the US Navy announced it is deploying the nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine USS Georgia to the Strait of Hormuz and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the Iraqi government to reinforce Iraq’s sovereignty.

Iraq arrested several militia members, accused of being involved in the rocket assault. On Friday, militiamen loyal to Asa’ib Ahl al Haq marched through Baghdad threatening the prime minister himself and warned to resort to violence if their members, mainly Hossam Zerjawi, were not released by government forces.

On December 25, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustapha al-Kadhimi also met with his counter-terror chiefs discussing the situation. Based on Arab media reporting, so far, several prominent Iraqi leaders reportedly sided with Prime Minister Kadhimi, calling upon Asa’ib Ahl al Haq to remove its fighters from the streets of Baghdad. As a show of force, responding to the militia’s threats, al-Kadhimi paraded in the streets of Baghdad and took some selfies with the people.