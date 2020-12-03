Iran-Belgium terrorist file: Full Story of Iran’s diplomat-terrorist Assadollah Assadi

The Media Express – Special report

Assadollah Assadi, an Austria-based Iranian diplomat, and three other terrorists are on trial in Antwerp, Belgium, for plotting an attack in 2018 against the Iranian opposition’s annual Free Iran gathering in France.

Assadollah Assadi, and three other accomplices, a Belgian-Iranian couple, Amir Saadouni and Nasimeh Naami, and Mehrdad Arefani, were due to appear in the correctional court of Antwerp on Friday, November 27.

This is the first time in history an EU country has put an Iranian official on trial for terrorism.

The four suspects planned a bomb attack against the rally of the Paris-based Iranian opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) that was held on June 30, 2018, in Villepinte. The rally keynote speakers were the opposition leader Maryam Rajavi and U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Hundreds of prominent European and U.S. politicians alongside the Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi, at the Free Iran Rally on 30 June 2018, that was the target of a foiled terrorist attack.

Many other world leaders, ex-ministers, and prominent political figures were present at the rally, including, former French Ministers Bernard Kouchner, Philippe Douste-Blazy, Michèle Alliot-Marie, and Rama Yade, as well as former Canadian Foreign Minister, John Baird, former Canadian Prime Minister, Stephen Harper, former FBI Director Louis Freeh, former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich, 81st U.S. Attorney General, Michael Mukasey, famous French-Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt, and hundreds of European and Arab parliamentarians and politicians.

The “Free-Iran Rally” has been held annually in Paris, and upwards of 100,000 participants usually take part.

According to the plaintiff’s lawyer Georges-Henri Beauthier, if the plot succeeded, the scale of the catastrophe would have been unimaginable.

History of the case

On June 25, 2018, the Belgian secret service, the VSSE, received a hint from a foreign security service alerting Belgium to an impending terrorist operation. It was about a Belgian-Iranian couple living in the Wilrijk district of Antwerp who planned to plot a bomb at the annual rally of the NCRI in Paris.

The Belgian security forces immediately surveyed the couple. The two met on June 28, 2018, with a man named “Danial” in a Pizza Hut in Luxembourg. “Daniel” gave the couple a package of explosives, remote control as a detonator, a mobile phone with an Austrian Simcard, and an envelope with 22,000 euros in cash. “Danial” gave them instructions on how to charge the bomb for eight hours and connect the wires a day before the NCRI rally in Villepinte.

In the following days, there is extensive SMS traffic between the three. “We have ‘played’ it. If you allow us, we’ll depart.” The couple mentions that they now know how the bomb works.

On Saturday, June 30, 2018, the couple leaves Antwerp with a new dark blue Mercedes CLC via the A12 to Paris.

Again, there is extensive SMS traffic: “We’re going to win the cup. Everything is arranged. Your team will win, Inch Allah.” “Love bye!”

They perform an evasive manoeuvres. They drive from 130 km per hour to 180 km and then slower. Suddenly they take the exit to Brussels. In Sint-Pieters-Woluwe, near Brussels, the Belgian security services intervene at 12.30 pm and stop the car, and arrest the couple.

A demining service DOVO Robot surveys their car and finds 500-gram explosives hidden in a toilet bag in their luggage. The bag belongs to Nasimeh Naami. The Robot makes x-ray pictures. The photo shows the explosives and a wireless detonator. DOVO decides to defuse the bomb.

The bomb will explode during neutralization. The DOVO Robot was destroyed, and an officer standing more than a hundred yards away was slightly injured by the blow of the explosion.

The DOVO report shows that it was a professionally assembled bomb, with a unique 3D printed piece and a wireless ignition mechanism. The bomb could be operated up to “several hundred meters” via a secure “fire button”. The police also found an envelope with 22,000 euros in cash which the couple received from “Danial.”

Assadollah Assadi a.k.a. “Danial”

Simultaneously, the search for “Danial” continued. He has long been followed by security services. On July 1, 2018, German Police arrested “Danial” at the A3 highway service station, Spessart Süd near the town of Aschaffenburg. “Danial” turned out to be Assadollah Asadi, the third counsellor of the Iranian embassy in Vienna. Assadi was travelling with his wife and two children. In his rented car, a red Ford S-MAX, a mountain of evidence was found by the German special police forces, including a notebook with Farsi written instruction for a bomb with the codename “PlayStation 4.”

Despite showing his diplomatic passport, the police arrested Assadi. On October 9, 2018, Germany extradites Assadi to Belgium.

Iran used all its diplomatic power to prevent the extradition of Assadi to Belgium. In an interview with ISNA news agency on January 23, 2019, Ali Majedi, former Iranian ambassador to Germany, said, “We have tried hard to stop the extradition of Assadi to Belgium. But Europe came up with documents that we could not easily deny. The least it showed was that Iran was behind the whole operation.”

Without a doubt, for Iran, the trial of its diplomat will result in a political scandal and an international disgrace.

Therefore, in the last two years, Iran tried very hard to appeal to Assadi’s diplomatic immunity. His lawyer, Dimitri de Beco, argued that under article 41 and 31 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, Assadi enjoys diplomatic immunity. However, the Belgian Cassation Court rejected two times his appeal and argued that at the time of his arrest, Assadi said in his statement to the German police that he was “on holiday” with his family. Under article 40, he only enjoys immunity if he “passes through or is in the territory of a third State, while proceeding to take up or to return to his post, or when returning to his own country” which was not the case during his arrest.

Also, according to Belgium’s 2002 legislation, even if Assadi had diplomatic immunity, Belgian authorities could have arrested him, the prosecutor said and added that even according to Austrian law, Belgian authorities were entitled to arrest Assadi. Since he was planning to commit mass murder, international law allows authorities to strip Assadi from his diplomatic immunity and arrest him.

Once Iran saw all legal options dried out, they tried to threaten Belgium with “retaliation.” Reuters reported on October 9, 2020, that “According to Assadolah Assadi we (Belgium) do not realize what is going to happen, in the event of an unfavourable verdict,” the minutes, taken by the Belgian police, say.

Assadi told police that armed groups in Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria, as well as in Iran, we’re interested in the outcome of his case and would be “watching from the sidelines to see if Belgium would support them or not”, according to the minutes. “They will act if the court ruling is not in their favor.”

However, the Belgian justice was not subdued by Iran’s blackmail and ordered the start of the trial on November 27, 2020, in Antwerp.

Iran also tried to use some western dual citizens as hostages to enter a swap deal. On July 14th, 2019, Iran arrested Fariba Adelkhah, a French-Iranian anthropologist and academic at Sciences Po in Paris. Reportedly, on many diplomatic occasions, Iran has announced it is willing to swap prisoners and gain the release of Assadi.

Also, a week before the trial began in Antwerp, the lawyer of Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian scientist who is facing execution in Iran for espionage, was expected to be transferred out of Evin prison in Tehran to Raja’i Shahr jail. According to European diplomatic circles, the imminent execution of Djalali is linked to Assadi’s trial in Belgium, since he was a lecturer and researcher at Brussels University. This is obvious blackmailing by Iran by taking Djalali as a hostage to swap prisoners with Assadi. However, the Belgian authorities and media considered it unlikely.

Despite all efforts of Tehran, the legal efforts of the NCRI, the presence of numerous prominent figures and personalities as plaintiffs in the case, and the existence of undeniable and shocking evidence have prevented Assadi from evading justice.

The “Belgian-Iranian” couple

For years, the Belgian-Iranian couple, Amir Saadouni and Nasimeh Naami pretended to be sympathizers of the Iranian opposition movement the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and tried to infiltrate the group. Amir demanded asylum in 2002 in Belgium. He married Nasimeh while she was in Iran. Nasimeh later joined Amir in Belgium. Amir worked in the harbour of Rotterdam and Nasimeh was a cashier at a local Delhaize supermarket.

According to their neighbours of small Antwerp’s district Wilrijk, the two were very inconspicuous people, which was precisely the aim. The couple acted as a sleeper cell in Belgium and were reserved for maybe Iran’s biggest operation in Europe. Amir and Nasimeh have been spying for years against the MEK. They regularly received money for the information they gave to their contacts inside the Iranian Intelligence service the MOIS. Iran’s secret service was interested to know the dates, places, and participants at the MEK rallies or events.

The couple regularly travelled to Tehran to receive instructions from various MOIS agents. Until 2015, the couple was connected to MOIS agents “Javad” and “Ahmadzadeh” who they only met in secret places in Tehran and Ahvaz.

In 2015, the couple is informed that their new contact is “Danial” who they met for the first time in Germany. “Danial” was the first MOIS agent the couple met in Europe and they constantly used code language to communicate with him.

“For 24 people, 12 euros apiece, we can have very luxurious potatoes,” one message read. After a flurry of texts, the two men decided to cater for 28. Saadouni later translated for the police that “The 28 is the date, price usually means the time,” and “Luxurious means Luxembourg.” This was how they made arrangements to meet up.

Until the last minutes, before their arrest in Sint-Pieters-Woluwe, near Brussels, the couple was in tight SMS contact with “Danial”. Assadi clearly emphasizes in text messages that the couple must keep their Austrian phone in their car and not bring it to the Exposition Hall of Villepinte. They had arrangements to have “a very nice breakfast” the day after the Free-Iran event in Cologne, Germany. Until two hours before his capture, Assadi constantly asked via text message if Saadouni and Naami’s operation had succeeded.

After their arrest, the couple repeatedly said that they thought that the explosive device was a kind of “firework” that was supposed to scare off people and prevent the event to carry on. However, when faced with the question about whether they know the differences between a bomb and a firework, they could not provide any reasonable responses. Even the polygraph test of one of them was negative and showed dishonesty.

Fourth suspect, Mehrdad Arefani

The fourth suspect, Mehrdad Arefani was arrested in Villepinte by the French police. For years he pretended to be an Iranian intellectual and poet and a supporter of the opposition. He acted most of the time as “cameraman” in MEK rallies in Brussels. In his confession, Saadouni told the Belgian police that “every time I lied to Assadi about the knowhow of the MEK events, somehow Assadi knew I was lying. Mehrdad was always present. No matter what. Therefore, I’m sure he was in contact with Assadi.”

In an inspection of Arefani’s home, the police found numerous images, recordings, and documents related to the opposition. Arefani had numerous spy devices such as Camera Spy Glasses and USB Voice and Audio Recorder. Despite having a modest home and income, by checking the financial accounts of Arefani, the police found a huge amount of cash deposit in his various accounts.

On June 30, 2018, Arefani had in his possession a phone that had only one registered number: Assadi’s. In the phone’s draft folder, there was an unsent message to Assadi with one word: “OK.” Arefani would be Assadi’s eyes and ears at the scene of the attack. Arefani was later extradited to Belgium.

Prosecutors demand maximum sentences

The Head of Belgian Federal Police has written to the prosecutors that Iran was behind the plot. The details of the indictment provided by Belgian prosecutors reveal much about the graveness of the matter and the significance of the trial.

In their indictment for Assadollah Assadi, the Iranian diplomat, and his three accomplices, Belgian prosecutors demanded a 20-year prison sentence for Assadi; 18 years in prison for Amir Sadouni and Nassimeh Na’ami, the couple tasked with detonating the bomb at the Paris rally of the NCRI; and 15 years for Mehrdad Arefani, the fourth terrorist involved in the plot.

The prosecutor also called for the Belgian citizenship of Sadouni, Na’ami, and Arefani to be revoked, and stressed that the three were using their Belgian nationality to facilitate their evil deed and bring about a disaster, which is an affront to the Belgian constitution.

According to the prosecutor’s request, all money the terrorists had received from the Iranian regime’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) will be confiscated. While the terrorist were receiving welfare from the Belgian government, Sadouni and Na’ami had two vehicles and were able to rent two apartments. Na’ami had 120,000 euros in her bank account and 35,000 euros in cash at her home.

More than 100,000 people present at the Free-Iran-Rally.

The prosecutors reiterated that the main target of the attack was Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the keynote speaker of the Free Iran rally. After personally delivering the bomb to Sadouni and Na’ami in Luxembourg, Assadi had instructed them to plant it as close to the location Rajavi would be sitting at the event. “She is the main target. If you can’t plant the bomb, bring it back,” Assadi had said.

In a slide deck presented at the trial, the prosecutor revealed the key facts about the bombing plot, including details about actions taken by Assadi and his accomplices in the months and weeks that led to the Free Iran rally. The events of the last few days were shown in details and with visual evidence.

The Belgian prosecutors underlined that all obtained evidence show that Assadi was commanding the terrorist operation and his prosecution is necessary for Belgium’s own security.

The Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi was the keynote speaker of the 2018 Free Iran Rally and the main target of the terrorist plot.

While presenting the details about Assadi’s arrest in Germany, the prosecutor stressed that Austria, where Assadi’s diplomatic mission is located, can’t object to his arrest because he was apprehended outside of Austria and according to international law, he did not have diplomatic immunity.

According to Belgium’s 2002 legislation, even if Assadi had diplomatic immunity, Belgian authorities could have arrested him, the prosecutor said and added that even according to Austrian law, Belgian authorities were entitled to arresting Assadi. Since he was planning to commit mass murder, international law allows authorities to strip Assadi of his diplomatic immunity and arrest him.

The prosecutors pointed out that the Iranian regime’s order for Assadi to not appear in the court session and answer questions indicates that the regime was behind the terrorist operation.

Since Assadi was working with the MOIS, it can’t be said that this was a rogue operation by an individual, and the entire Iranian establishment was behind it.

The prosecutors explained in detail how Assadi transferred the bomb from Iran to Europe and emphasized that this bomb could have targeted tens of thousands of people. The bomb was packaged in a professional manner, the prosecutor said and added that reportedly, the terrorists wanted to plant the bomb and detonate it remotely. The bomb damaged the asphalt of the road where it was discovered and detonated.

According to the prosecutors, Sadouni started his cooperation with the MOIS in 2003 in a relation that involved family members and a lot of money. He and Na’ami, his wife, increased their cooperation with the MOIS in 2007. Na’ami’s father played a key role in linking the couple to the MOIS.

Since 2010, the couple systematically received payments from the MOIS. In 2009 and 2010, the couple were in touch with MOIS operatives “Ahmadzadeh” and “Javad.” At that time, they started traveling to Iran where they received at least 66,000 euros from the MOIS every year.

The couple began communicating with Assadi in 2015, who was known to them as “Daniel.” Until their arrest in July 2018, they were in constant contact with Assadi and traveled to Iran several times. They also traveled to other countries, including Germany, Italy, and Austria, where they met with Assadi and received payments in exchange for information. Since 2016, they were in constant email contact with Assadi and changed their phone number seven times.

Assadi always specified where the couple would meet him. They were tasked with reporting on locations and income sources of the members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). A few days before the appointed date for the foiled bombing plot, Na’ami received 35,000 euros in cash from Assadi and stashed it in her home.

According to the prosecutors, Na’ami was fully instructed on operating the bomb. The bomb (batteries) were to be charged for eight hours and the detonator was wired to a battery. Sadouni and Na’ami were told to take a 300-meter distance from the place where they planted the bomb.

Assadi personally traveled to Iran several times just for the logistics of the attack. According to hard evidence obtained from his car and his Blackberry phone, he traveled once a month to Iran to deal with the preparation of the attack.

Security at the Austrian airport where Assadi landed on his way back from Iran confirmed that his luggage contained unidentified material.

On March 19, 2018, Na’ami and Sadouni engage in active email communications with Assadi. They were promised to receive a monthly 2,000-euro bonus to be able to buy a home on conditions that they increase their activities in service of the MOIS and gather more information.

The last meeting between Assadi and the couple was on June 28 at a pizza lounge in Luxembourg, where Na’ami received the bomb, a new SIM card, and 180,000 euros, along with written instructions for the bomb. On June 26, 19,000 euros was wired to the couple’s account to cover the down payment of a 54,000-euro Mercedes car.

According to the indictment, Arefani started his cooperation with the MOIS in 1981 after being arrested by security forces. Arefani was in constant communication with Assadi and was busy recording footage and taking pictures of MEK activists and handing them over to Assadi. According to obtained documents, he received many encrypted messages from Austria. He had met with Assadi in different countries and received considerable sums of money.

According to the indictment, Arefani had a Nokia phone in his possession, which he used exclusively to communicate with Assadi. Arefani kept watch over Na’ami and Sadouni to make sure they were carrying out their assignments correctly. He was the last person to stay at the venue where the bombing was to take place. Assadi was waiting for Arefani to report on the bombing.

The first trial

The first trial was held under strict security measures. The lawyers of the plaintiffs, who represented the National Council of the Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and numerous prominent figures and personalities, explained to the court how in all these years Iran’s MOIS targeted and killed its opponents abroad.

Assadi’s lawyer, Dimitri de Béco, mentioned that since his client has diplomatic immunity and does not recognize the court, he cannot be tried. The court hearing was held nonetheless, with Assadi in absentia.

In this regard, Rik Vanreusel, the lawyer of the NCRI, explained that this court is a matter of western freedoms, western democracy, and the rule of law. Vanreusel explained that the regime’s so-called diplomats use their diplomatic immunity to commit terrible crimes in Europe and evade the law. The court should announce that Assadi used a diplomatic cover and this is not allowed, Vanreusel said, adding that Assadi, and by extension the Iranian regime, which never stopped backing him, will be questioned in court.

The second trial

On Thursday, December 3, 2020, the second trial in Antwerp started. At this hearing, the lawyer of Assadi and three other terrorists are arguing before the court. However, due to the huge amount of evidence, it is unlikely Iranian authorities can evade justice.

Why Iran’s hierarchy was behind the plot?

But the question begs how Iran’s hierarchy was behind this major terrorist plot?

The NCRI revealed shortly afterwards that the bomb plot against the major event of the Iranian opposition on 30 June 2018 was confirmed in Iran’s National Security Council, with the presence of its highest officials.

This was a huge terrorist attack on European soil. An attack against the biggest opposition rally with more than 100,000 participants and hundreds of prominent European and American politicians would have huge political consequences for the regime’s relations with Europe. As an example, in October 1993 a German court issued an international arrest warrant for Iranian intelligence minister Ali Fallahian for ordering of assassination of Kurdish activists in Mykonos restaurant in Berlin in 1992. Therefore, it is very unlikely that the regime leaders were not aware of the modus operandi of the case.

Also, Assadollah Assadi was an accredited diplomat in Iran’s Vienna Embassy. He was connected to two governmental institutions, the Ministry of Intelligence (MOIS) and the Foreign Ministry. Therefore, it is reasonable to conclude his chain of command, the Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif were directly responsible.

According to Reuters, on October 2, 2018, the French government said “there was no doubt Iran’s intelligence ministry was behind a June plot to attack an exiled opposition group’s rally outside Paris.”

France “froze the assets of the deputy minister and director-general of intelligence, Saeid Hashemi Moghadam, who had ordered the attack and Assadollah Asadi a Vienna-based diplomat held by German authorities.”

As the MOIS is under the control of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the question remains whether Khamenei as the Commander-in-Chief was aware of this comprehensive conspiracy or not?