Rouhani Says He’s in a Difficult Position Regarding Mourning Ceremonies During the Pandemic 

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that he is in a difficult position regarding the annual mourning ceremonies for Hossein ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, but he failed to note that the reason there is such an issue with holding the ceremonies is that the regime failed to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Rouhani told the Coronavirus Task Force: “They wrote to me that the Hajj ceremony, which is obligatory (in Islamic traditions), wasn’t held this year, but you are insisting on holding mourning ceremonies for Imam Hossein, which is not mandatory. If we say there shouldn’t be mourning in the month of Muharram, it isn’t right and it is unbearable for our society… this is heartbreaking for our people… we can have mourning, but with smaller crowds.”

Contrary to what you might hear from Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, medical staff and members of the Coronavirus Task Force Committee are opposed to holding these ceremonies because they cannot be done safely during a pandemic.

Committee member Minou Mohrez said: “The protocols will not prevent the spread of the COVID-19 during the Muharram mourning. With masks, we cannot prevent the spread of the virus during the month Muharram.”

Why is this? Well, as it turns out, people will cry during mourning ceremonies and sweat during the hot summer weather, which will render the masks useless because they will get wet.

Mohrez explained that the “coronavirus has morphed” and “contagiousness has increased tenfold” since April, saying that the number of patients in the hospital that she works at has increased “sixtyfold”.

A group of doctors and medical staff wrote a letter to state institutions, pleading for the regime not to hold these ceremonies because of the obvious risks to life.

Committee member Mohammad Reza Mahboubfar, told the state-run Jahan-e Sanat daily: “Exactly one month before the official announcement of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, which means in mid-December, the first coronavirus patient was observed, but at that time the government covered up the news due to?political and security reasons and after the event of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on February 12 and legislative elections, they made it public.”

He also admitted that reporting of infections and deaths is not transparent, with the figures given by the Health Ministry being just “one-twentieth of the true figures”, something that the Iranian resistance has been saying since the start. Shortly after, the regime closed the paper.

This shows that the regime has no intention of controlling the coronavirus and is actually using it to suppress an uprising that would bring an end to the regime.

They wrote: “The Muharram ceremony is just a pretext for the regime’s criminal and evil aims. But continuing down this path will pit the regime against a new wave of anger and protests by a population that is well aware that the disastrous scale of Iran’s coronavirus crisis is due to the regime’s coverup and destructive policies, as its own officials are acknowledging.”