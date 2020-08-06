Iran Resistance Mark Anniversary of 1988 Massacre

The Iranian Resistance Units, which is an internal network of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), organized various activities across Iran last week to mark the anniversary of the 1988 massacre of 30,000 Iranian political prisoners.

This crime against humanity, unprecedented since World War 2, was ordered by regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini after the MEK humiliated him by forcing him to accept peace in the Iran-Iraq war. He wanted to completely eradicate the MEK, which is why the majority of the massacre’s victims were a member of the MEK. It remains unpunished, even though there are over 60 current members of the regime who were involved.

Between July 29 and July 31, Resistance Units members graffitied public places in Ahvaz, Bushehr, Dezful, Karaj, Khorramabad, Kermanshah, Ilam, Iranshahr, Isfahan, Mashhad, Qom, Rudsar, Rasht, Semnan, Shiraz, Tehran, and Zanjan. They put up handwritten messages to remember the victims of the massacre and call for those responsible to face justice, including:

“The 1988 massacre, the greatest unpunished crime against humanity”

“The sacred blood of those martyrs of 1988 gives rise to rebellious youths who are motivated and inspired by it”

“Down with the principle of the Supreme Leader’s rule”

“The blood of the martyrs of the 1988 massacre gives rise to uprisings in Iran”

“We have called for the prosecution of the masterminds and perpetrators of the 1988 massacre, this great crime against humanity”

“We will neither forgive nor forget the 1988 massacre of political prisoners”

“Hail to [MEK leader] Massoud Rajavi, down with [Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei”

The brave youth also targeted eight suppressive centres in Tehran, Mashhad, Javanrud, Zahedan, Karaj, Hormozgan, and Khorramabad on July 30.

The base of the Morality Police – a police force charged with the suppression of women and alerting official law enforcement to “improper veiling” and other ridiculous violations of the mullahs’ fundamentalist laws – was torched in Tehran. The base of the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) Basij – a paramilitary terrorist group that is used to crack down on protests and demonstrations – was burned in Hormozgan

Meanwhile, three looting centres were set on fire in Zahedan, including one that belongs to Astan-e Quds, the powerful financial institution that is affiliated with Khamenei and overseen by Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi. In Mashhad and Karaj, two fundamentalism centres were torched, while in Javanrud and Khorramabad, two banners of the now-dead Iranian regime terrorist Qassem Soleimani, who organised the murders of MEK members at Camp Ashraf.