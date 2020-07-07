Iran Tries to Shift Blame on Ukraine Flight Downing

Almost six months after the Iranian regime shot down a Ukraine Flight that had just taken off from Tehran, a move that killed all 176 people on board, they published a report blaming the operator for not having a license.

Tehran’s Military prosecutor Gholam-Abbas Torki, who published the report, said: “The defence system’s operator shot without obtaining a license from the network. This was the huge mistake. When the system operator identifies a target as a threatening target, it must notify its superior, which is the defence network, and act on the network’s command. Two missiles were fired by the defence system, and experts say one of the missiles had no effect on the plane and the other exploded near the plane. Twenty-six seconds is the distance between the first and second shots, but unfortunately, even during this time the operator did not get permission to shoot the second shot from the network.”

Obviously, this is a bogus excuse because no underling in the Iranian regime acts on this scale without getting the approval of a higher. This shows that an independent international inquiry into the disaster is necessary.

The mullahs’ regime tried to cover up the role of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), Khamenei, and President Hassan Rouhani in this crime against humanity through Torki’s comments and report, but even these highly sanitised comments prove that the tragedy was preventable.

What happened?

On January 8, the IRGC shot down a Boeing 737–800, travelling from Tehran International Airport to Kyiv, with an anti-aircraft missile. Regime officials claimed that the flight crashed due to a technical error; something rejected by foreign powers, including the United States and Canada, with the latter having dozens of its citizens on board.

Then, on January 11, the regime admitted its role and outrage over the murder of 176 people and the subsequent cover-up sparked a new series of protests led by university students. The protests quickly became about regime change with the mullahs identified as the root of all Iran’s problems.

“Ukrainian officials said on Monday that it was ‘about ideal’ for France to inspect the black box flight recorders of a Ukrainian passenger plane shot down by Iran in January. Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeniy Yenin told reporters that Ukraine will send two experts to help it with its work and the results suggested by the EU member state will be considered reliable,” reported France24 today.

France24 added: “His comments were Kiev’s first reaction after French aviation investigators said late last month that they would take the recorders from Iran and begin technical work on July 20.”