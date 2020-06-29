MEK: Over 62,000 Coronavirus Deaths in Iran

The number of Coronavirus victims in Iran exceeded 62,100 on Sunday, according to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

The most recently updated death toll in the provinces are as follows:

Khorasan Razavi 3,725

Mazandaran 2,895

Sistan and Baluchestan 2,030

West Azerbaijan 1,690

Kermanshah 1,535

Hamedan 1,362

Fars 1,285

Kurdistan 1,270

Yazd 794

Hormozgan 595

Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 405

The regime’s Health Ministry has admitted their highest death toll for 85 days (144 deaths) and their highest intensive care admissions for weeks (2,946 patients), while the head of the Health Ministry’s Center for Infectious Diseases Management said that the number of victims outside hospitals is ten times the number in hospitals.

The deputy head of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT) said that there are no virus-free hospitals in Tehran, while the state-run news agency IRNA reported three-digit infection numbers for the provinces of “Shiraz, Marvdasht, Kazeroun, Darab, Abadeh, Zarindasht, Lamerd, Kavar, Mamasani, Eqlid, Estahban, Larestan, Gerash, Fasa, Jahrom, and Evaz”, many of which have infections in two digits in mid-June.

The Coronavirus HQ spokesperson in Khuzestan said: “Hospital beds in the Province are 85 per cent full and new decisions need to be made.”

The president of the Medical Sciences University in Qom said that those testing positive has now risen to 45% and that a new peak is coming, while the president of the Medical Sciences University in Hormozgan reported a 55% positive test rate.

The president of the Medical Sciences University in Abadan said: “In the past 24 hours, 277 patients were hospitalized. Forty are in intensive care. Abadan, Khorramshahr and Shadegan are still in a red state, and we again requested [the imposition of] restrictions.”

The director of Borujerd’s Health Network in Lorestan said that 20% of the city was infected and 50% of the country was in danger of contracting it, with a mortality rate of 3-4% or one to two million people.

The director of the Health and Treatment Network in Bandar Mahshahr said: “The red state in the Province and the city caused us to declare an emergency… The number of severely ill due to the virus has increased, and fewer beds are being emptied.”

While the president of the Medical Sciences University in Kerman said that hospitalizations and deaths had increased between 70-100 per cent this month.

However, it should still be noted that the regime is underplaying the death and infection toll by an incredible amount.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) reported on 3 June that the coronavirus death toll in Iran is roughly six-and-a-half times more than the regime’s fabricated figure.