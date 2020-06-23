Baghdad: Rocket Attack on a Coalition Army Base

A katyusha rocket landed in the vicinity of Baghdad airport on Monday, but this attack didn’t cause any casualties. “It was the most recent in a spate of rocket attacks targeting the American presence in the country since the U.S. launched talks with Iraq earlier this month”, AP reported on Monday.

“The rocket was launched from a village west of the capital near the Abu Ghraib district, according to a military statement. There were no casualties or significant damages”, AP added.

AP spoke with two Iraqi security officials on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. They said that the rocket fell far from U.S. facilities. AP continued, “It is the fourth attack to target the U.S. presence in Iraq since Washington and Baghdad embarked on strategic talks on June 11. The attacks are proving to be a key challenge for Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, whose government has promised to take action against militia groups suspected of orchestrating them. The U.S. has blamed Iran-backed militia groups.”

On October 2019, the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said, “Formation of the resistance front in the region against the United States is one of the areas in which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is active.”

AP added: “It is the fourth attack to target the U.S. presence in Iraq since Washington and Baghdad embarked on strategic talks on June 11. The attacks are proving to be a key challenge for Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, whose government has promised to take action against militia groups suspected of orchestrating them. The U.S. has blamed Iran-backed militia groups.”

In its report, AP wrote,“The U.S. assassinated Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike outside of Baghdad airport in January. The incident sparked soaring tensions and soured Iraq-U.S. tensions, prompting mostly Shiite Iraqi lawmakers to pass a non-binding resolution to oust U.S. troops from the country.”