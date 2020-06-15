Iran Regime’s Fear Over Nuclear Report

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors received a report on June 5 regarding Iran’s compliance, or lack thereof, with nuclear non -proliferation laws and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The report was published in two parts. The first discusses Iran’s compliance with the JCPOA, also known as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and explains five areas where the regime violated the deal, including:

increasing the stockpile of enriched uranium to 8 folds

increasing the stockpile of heavy water to 132 metric tons

enriching uranium at 4.5%

enrichment activity on Fordow site

operating in a new site and injecting gas to a new type of centrifuge

The second part talks about the NPT agreement and notes that the Agency has identified several questions about possible undeclared nuclear material three locations in Iran that were not declared by the regime; something they requested answers about twice last year.

The summary section reads: “The Agency notes with serious concern that, for over four months, Iran has denied access to the Agency, under Article 4.b.(i) and Article 5.c. of the Additional Protocol, to two locations and, for almost a year, has not engaged in substantive discussions to clarify Agency questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities in Iran. This is adversely affecting the Agency’s ability to clarify and resolve the questions and thereby to provide credible assurance of the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities at these locations in Iran.”

Two of the three locations that Iran did not declare when they should have done and that was later destroyed by the regime were the Lavizan-Shian site, located in the northeast of Tehran, and the Abadeh site in the north of Abadeh city in Fars province.

The Iranian state-run media translated and published the first part, but did not mention the second part at all, even as international news agencies published. This is similar to the regime’s reaction to the IAEA’s March 2020 report.

But why is the regime so scared of the second report? Well, they are fearful that the biggest concession they received in the JCPOA is under threat. This concession is the wilful ignorance by the JCPOA of the potential military scope of the regime’s nuclear activities; something that the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) revealed all the way back in 2003 with the aforementioned Lavizan-Shian site.

The IAEA Board of Governors is scheduled to review the report and decide today.