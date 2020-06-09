NCRI Protests Swiss Decision to Close File on Murderers of Prof. Kazem Rajavi

On Monday, 8 June, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) received a letter from the Prosecutor for Vaud Province in Switzerland concerning the “future closure” of the file on the assassination of Prof. Kazem Rajavi due to a statute of limitation.

According to the letter, the file will be closed on 17 June 2020. The NCRI protested in the strongest terms the decision to the swiss Government.

Kazem Rajavi was Iran’s first Ambassador to the United Nations headquarters in Geneva following the 1979 Iranian revolution. Shortly after his appointment, he resigned his post in protest to the “repressive policies and terrorist activities of the ruling clerics in Iran”. He then intensified his campaign against mass executions, arbitrary arrests, and torture carried out by Iran’s theocratic leadership.

He became the representative of the NCRI in Switzerland, where he was a university professor in Geneva.

On 24 April 1990, he was gunned down in broad daylight by several agents of the Ministry of Intelligence and National Security of Iran as he was driving to his home in Coppet, a municipality near Geneva.

The following is a statement by the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI):

Protesting in Strongest Terms Against the Swiss Government for Closing the File on the Murderers of Prof. Kazem Rajavi

The file on terrorism and crime against humanity continuing relentlessly by Iran’s rulers must remain open until justice is done

International arrest warrants must be issued for the perpetrators and assassins, including Ali Khamenei, Ali Akbar Velayati and Hassan Rouhani

On Monday, June 8, 2020, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran received a copy of the letter by the Prosecutor for Vaud Province in Switzerland concerning the “future closure” – because of the statute of limitation – of the file on the assassination of Prof. Kazem Rajavi, the Representative in Switzerland of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and post-revolution Iran’s first Ambassador to the United Nations European Headquarters in Geneva. According to the letter, the file on 14 of the murderers, named below, will be closed on June 17, 2020:

Samadi, Yadollah, born in 1957 in Tehran, Iranian national, son of Assadollah; Sajadian, Mahmoud, born in 1958 in Tehran, Iranian national, son of Hardohnan (Haroun); Rezvani, Mohammad Said, born in 1966 or 1956 in Tehran, Iranian national, son of Taghi; Pourshafiee, Mohsen, born in 1947 in Tehran, Iranian national, son of Abbas; Pourmirzai, Nasser, born in 1956 in Tehran, Iranian national, son of Nouratollah (Nourollah); Moslehiaraghi, Ali, born in 1947, Iranian national; Kamali, Ali, born in 1956 in Isfahan, Iranian national, son of Bahman; Jazaeri, Mohammad Reza, born in 1958 in Qom, Iranian national, son of Mohammad Kazem; Hemmati Said, born in 1948 in Tehran, Iranian national, son of Mohammad; Haadavi Ali, born in 1957 in Gorgan, Iranian national, son of Mirza; Fallahijan (Fallahian), Ali, born in 1949 in Najafabad, Iranian national; Danesh, Said, born in 1956 in Tehran, Iranian national, son of Mohammad Reza; Bayani Hamadani, Ali Reza, born in 1959 in Tehran, Iranian national, son of Ebrahim; Babaee, Sadegh, born in 1958 in Tehran, Iranian national, son of Settollah (Sa’dollah)

The Prosecutor had declared that consistent with Swiss law, this decision “cannot be appealed (Article 319 of item 3CPP). Of course, the Prosecutor has refrained from mentioning the names of the Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, then-Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati, and Hassan Rouhani, then-Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, who commissioned and ordered the assassination.

The Iranian Resistance strongly protests and condemns the closure of the file on the assassination of Prof. Kazem Rajavi. It considers this decision an abject political deal similar to facilitating two of the arrested killers in France on December 21, 1993, escape justice. Terrorism and crime against humanity perpetrated relentlessly by the religious fascism ruling Iran cannot be subject to the statute of limitations. Seven bloodbaths and massacres against the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) in camps Ashraf and Liberty (in Iraq), the arrest of the terrorist Assadollah Assadi who planned to bomb the grand gathering of Iranians on June 30, 2018, in France, and the expulsion of the regime’s ambassador and diplomat terrorists from Albania all attest to this reality.

Invoking the statute of limitations regarding the file on the murder of Prof. Kazem Rajavi, a by-product of much delay and postponement amounts to nothing but preventing justice from being served and appeasing the mullahs and their unbridled terrorism. But the Iranian people will neither forgive nor forget.

The Iranian Resistance demands emphatically that the Swiss Government and Judiciary keep open Prof. Rajavi’s file. International arrest warrants must be issued for those who ordered and perpetrated this terrorist murder. Justice must be carried out.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

June 8, 2020