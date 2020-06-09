Iran Regime Fears Post Virus Uprising

The Iranian regime sees the coronavirus outbreak as a threat to the mullahs’ security with officials and state media alike warning of post-coronavirus uprisings.

This is why the regime’s response to the outbreak has been arresting political activists, suppressing prison riots, increasing the number of executions, and covering up the truth out about the virus, infection rates, and death tolls.

Any other government would have increased healthcare and instituted a quarantine, but the regime knows that after 40 years of oppressive rule, the Iranian people are ready to revolt against the mullahs, who have kept them down for so long.

Even more people have been made unemployed, which is adding to the 80% of the population who already lived under the poverty line and increasing the number with nothing to lose but their shackles.

The true number of job losses because of the virus may be 6.4 million in the end and most of these do not have insurance coverage. Many of these people have been forced to scavenge through garbage, hoping to find something to sell, or taken on dangerous unstable work.

Even state-run media is reporting that economic conditions, which have been getting worse since the 1979 revolution, have been pressured further by the coronavirus and that this should serve as a wakeup call for the regime if they wish to remain in power.

But the regime isn’t heeding the warning by making improvements to people’s lives. Even their much-hyped 21% increase in the minimum wage, announced on April 9 by Labour Minister Mohammad Shariatmadari, is below the official inflation rate of 41%, which violates Article 41 of the regime’s Labor Law.

The trouble, of course, is that the regime does have the money to help, tucked away in foundations controlled by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), but they do not wish to spend it on the people, despite prompts from state-run media and officials who believe that the regime is on its last legs.

That’s why they forced poor people back to work, which has resulted in a second wave of the virus. The regime cannot backtrack on 40 years of oppression. They are hopelessly deadlocked.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) announced on Monday, 8 June 2020, that the Coronavirus fatalities in 327 cities across Iran had exceeded 50,300.

Meanwhile, according to IRGC affiliated website, Javan, in a meeting of the Tehran Crisis Management Coordination Council on 7 June, the Director-General of Urban Services of Tehran Municipality said, “Tehran Municipality has 10,000 graves prepared daily to respond appropriately to possible crises such as earthquakes. [This is in] addition to a separate section in which we have prepared 15,000 graves.”