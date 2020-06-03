Nearly 49,000 Coronavirus Deaths in Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) reported on Tuesday that 48,800 people have died from the coronavirus in Iran, which is roughly six-and-a-half times more than the regime’s fabricated figure of 7,942.

The latest updated death tolls for the provinces are

3,745 in Khuzestan

3,555 in Qom

3,110 in Razavi Khorasan

1,545 in Sistan & Baluchistan

1,532 in Lorestan

1,071 in Fars

935 in Kurdistan

580 in Kerman

548 in North Khorasan

245 in Hormozagan

This is in addition to previous reports from other provinces and should be considered a minimum due to the regime’s enforced secrecy, which has involved threatening relatives and medical staff against reporting the true cause of death.

Of course, even when drastically underreporting the death and infection rate, the regime still makes startling revelations that would shock anyone.

Health ministry spokesperson Kianush Jahanpour said yesterday that 3,117 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours; a fourfold increase on their reports from early May and almost parallel with the highest infection rate they ever recorded. The increase is not a surprise, considering that the regime sent people back to work almost two months ago without a proper lockdown, but if this is the figure they’re reporting, how high is the real infection rate?

The health ministry has declared that the provinces of Hormozgan, Western Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and Bushehr are in “an alarming state”, with several local experts backing this up, while the Health Ministry’s deputy of nursing reported that several cities in Iran are facing “a shortage in personnel and especially specialized nurses”.

The president of Kermanshah’s Golestan Hospital said: “We’re extremely worried about another outbreak in the province, especially in Kermanshah city.”

The governor of Minab said the situation there had “evolved from a disturbing state to a serious alarm bell, and conditions are now code red”, while the governor of Neyshabur said that the “city of Zanjan is currently in a red situation”. Red is the word used to describe the worst of the worst in terms of infections and deaths.

The dean of Western Azerbaijan Medical Science University said: “In the past month, the number of coronavirus patients in Mahabad has increased at an alarming rate.”

Iranian Resistance Leader Maryam Rajavi said: “The mullahs’ inhuman regime is responsible for the new wave of the outbreak and the growing number of victims in Iran. They do not think of anything but further plunder and preservation of their disgraceful rule.”