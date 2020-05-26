Religious Sites Open in Iran Despite Coronavirus Threat

Religious sites in Iran reopened on Monday, as ordered by President Hassan Rouhani, even though the coronavirus outbreak is still not under control and this decision will only cause more infections and deaths.

Some 44,500 people have now died of the coronavirus in Iran, with many areas seeing a second spike of the virus since the regime ordered people back to work on April 11, following a far too late and far too short lockdown. The reason for this is that the regime didn’t want to provide financial support to those unable to work, despite the fact that they could easily do so, and they didn’t want to people to unite in an anti-regime revolution.

The virus was first detected in Qom, where the holy Shrine of Masoumeh can be found, but the regime refused to close religious sites, which only increased the spread of the virus across the city and Iran. The reopening of religious sites is a political decision in the same vein.

The mullahs’ regime has been abusing Islam since it took power in 1979. First, it uses its religious sites to promote its horrific interpretation of Islam and justify its malign behaviour. Disgustingly, it even uses the mosques as espionage and oppression centres, where troops can be organised.

Second, it uses the sites to gather money for the regime’s malign purposes under the guise of endowments and tribune.

In September 2019, government minister Behzad Nabavi said: “In our country, there are four institutions which control 60 per cent of the national wealth. This includes Executive Headquarters of Imam’s Directive (Setad Ejraie Farman Imam or EIKO), Khatam-ol–Anbiya Base, Astan-e Quds and Foundation of the Oppressed and Disabled. None of these institutions is in connection with the government and parliament.”

These institutions are used solely to finance terrorism, with the majority of the Astan-e Quds Razavi funds dedicated to the terrorist Quds Force and the relatives of dead members. This money could have supported the people, but instead, the people have been sacrificed on the altar of the regime.

Regime official Ahmad Naderi said on March 7: “I am worried about the social and security outcome of this crisis. Soon, rebellions, much larger than the ones in 2018 and 2019 and certainly much larger than the ones in the 1990s, will happen.”