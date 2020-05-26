44,500 Coronavirus Deaths in Iran

There are now over 44,500 Coronavirus fatalities in Iran, according to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) on Tuesday.

The most recent updated death tolls for the provinces are:

Tehran 7,180

Khuzestan 3,435

Gilan 2,755

Sistan and Baluchestan 1,402

Lorestan 1,380

Kermanshah 1,045

Kerman 545

Please note, not all death tolls were updated at the time of writing and these numbers should be considered the minimum due to the regime’s suppression of facts that make them look bad. They have been threatening families and medical staff to under-report cases and deaths.

Iranian regime’s President Hassan Rouhani once again tried, shamelessly, to blame the public for renewed Coronavirus outbreaks, despite the fact that he sent people back to work from April 11. He threatened to reinstate restrictions, which is what’s needed, but will likely bungle it again by making a lockdown too short and refusing to support the people financially while they cannot work.

Responding to Rouhani’s comments, Maryam Rajavi, the President of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said: “Insolence and projecting blame on others will go on ceaselessly until the regime is overthrown and is a well-known pattern of the anti-human mullahs who are the main culprits for death and destruction in occupied Iran.”

Deputy health minister Haririchi said on May 24 that in Dezful, Khuzestan Province, there has been a 200-300% increase in Coronavirus patients, with the highest increase in the country being Khuzestan province.

While, the spokesperson for Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences said that the infection rate had increased to 10,419 in Khuzestan alone, with deaths of 452.

The regime parliament deputy of Izeh and Bagh-e Malek said Monday: “If the situation continues like this, it will be difficult to control and deal with Coronavirus in [Khuzestan and some other southern provinces].”

The President of Zanjan University of Medical Sciences warned of increased Coronavirus cases there, while the President of Ilam University of Medical Sciences confirmed that positive cases have “increased” in the province.

The state-run IRNA news agency, wrote Monday: “The difficult economic conditions caused us to relax social distancing and under the rubric of smart social distancing, which created a new environment for the spread of the pandemic. We do not have a specific treatment and standard to deal with those infected. The medical personnel are exhausted and extremely fatigued because of the heavy pressure of their work in recent months.”