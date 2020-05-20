42,600 Deaths From Coronavirus in Iran

The Coronavirus death toll in Iran is now 42,800, according to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) on Monday.

The death toll in the provinces is now:

Tehran 6,790

Khuzestan 2,915

Alborz 1,630

Hamedan 1,195

Lorestan 1,190

Kurdistan 760

Kerman 473

Of course, the regime is still trying to downplay the crisis. Yesterday, they claimed that only 69 people had died and 2,294 new infections were recorded in one day. But even their attempts to calm the situation are not comforting after they said that Khuzestan province now has 7,000 infections, up from 2,000 just two weeks ago.

Tehran Governor, Anoushirvan Mohseni, said: “Tehran is the epicentre of the infection. Although there is a possibility of infection in all parts of the country, this province experiences different conditions due to its characteristics and high population density … If on average, 50 people live in every square kilometre, in Tehran, this number reaches 1,000, and in Baharestan county, it reaches 10,000.”

The spokesperson for the Health Ministry said: “Khuzestan Province continues to have 25% of those infected with the virus… The provinces of Lorestan, North Khorasan, South of Kerman, South of Sistan and Baluchestan, and Kermanshah are in an alarming situation… There is no expectation that this disease would leave the country in the short term.”

The rise in Coronavirus infections among Lorestan, Central, North Khorasan, Kurdistan, Khuzestan, Gilan, Hormozgan and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari is worrying, according to official reports, with East Azerbaijan close to a crisis and officials warning of a second peak of the outbreak there in the days to come.

Saeid Keshmiri, the president of Bushehr University of Medical Sciences, explained that there has been an increase in the number of Coronavirus patients in the province over recent days.

Behrouz Nedaei, the deputy governor of Ardabil, said that as sensitivity to the virus decreased, people have returned to their normal routines, which has led to an increase in the number of patients. However, the fails to note that the Iranian people were sent back to work last month by the regime who didn’t want to provide for them while they were unable to work.

While President Hassan Rouhani claimed Iran was in such a good position regarding the virus that they could export masks and equipment abroad, Dr Massoud Mardani, a member of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT), said that they are having “difficulty in obtaining medicine, protective instruments and ICU beds”.

He said: “We should not move from bad to worse. It seems that we need to move towards more severe quarantine conditions. The current situation is by no means favourable.”