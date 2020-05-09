MEK Reports: 40,000 Coronavirus Deaths in Iran

Over 40,000 people have now died from the Coronavirus in Iran, according to data gathered by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) on Saturday.

The current death tolls for the provinces are:

Tehran 6,690

Khuzestan 2,055

Alborz 1,599

Khorasan Razavi 2,935

Mazandaran 2,480

Isfahan 2,470

Lorestan 1,030

Central Province 535

North Khorasan 442

MEK (PMOI) says that it is important to remember that this is the minimum number because the regime is doing its best to bury the true figures by forcing medical staff to record false causes of death and intimidating families into lying about the death of their loved ones.

More than 40,000 people have died of the novel #coronavirus in 314 cities checkered across all of #Iran's 31 provinces, according to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK. pic.twitter.com/ZclqOGRNEz — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) May 8, 2020

In fact, the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) have even taken control in many hospitals, with an employee at Sina Hospital in Tehran reporting that personal protective equipment has been reduced and that anyone who protests will be fired. They further said that if someone is caught filming, they will be interrogated, and have their phones confiscated.

Of course, the regime’s lies are not going unnoticed, even amongst officials, who openly dismiss the idea that 157 areas are now virus-free and that religious centres should open again there. (President Hassan Rouhani declared all of these areas to be “white”, as opposed to the virus hotspots that are labelled “red”.)

The Health Ministry’s Epidemiology Committee announced Monday that there has been an “upward trend” in 15 provinces: Qom, Lorestan, Ilam, Gilan, Golestan, Khorasan Razavi, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Khuzestan, Hormozgan, Kerman, Yazd, Isfahan, Zanjan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari and Kermanshah.

While Dr Mohammad-Reza Mahboobfar, a member of the Coronavirus Prevention Committee, said: “The division of the country’s geography into white, yellow and red areas to fight Coronavirus has no scientific basis considering the widespread outbreak of this mysterious virus in the entire country and is just playing with words. Mr President seems to be falsely optimistic by giving colours to cities and regions of the country weighing the Coronavirus outbreak in each region in this way because there is no point in the country as a white zone free of Coronavirus.”

After all, there is no internal travel ban, so how could any area be white, when so many are still red?

Reza Nejati, the representative for the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT) in Khuzestan, said: “Due to the high number of Coronavirus infected patients in several cities in the province, especially in Ahvaz, if the statistics are still high within the next three days … the relevant city will be quarantined.”

Regarding Ahvaz, at least 50 female prisoners in Sepidar Prison have Coronavirus but are deprived of medical care and treatment.

Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), condemned this and urged the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to save the lives of the prisoners.

I condemn the inhuman treatment of infected women in #Ahvaz Prison. I urge Mrs. Bachelet, UN's High Commissioner for #HumanRights,to take steps to secure the freedom of female prisoners. #COVID19 #Iran pic.twitter.com/4Eld9kL1YF — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) May 8, 2020