Iran Must Imagine a Future Without the Mullahs

The coordinator of the Campaign for Iran Change has written an article about the need for the Iranian people to begin imagining a future without the mullahs, who are the cause of all of the country’s problems.

Struan Stevenson, who was also a member of the European Parliament, explained that Iran right now is facing certain “social collapse” because the “corrupt, theocratic dictatorship” has spent 41 years tanking the economy, by stealing from the people and using that money to fund terrorism, and are now failing to respond appropriately to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even the state-owned media are speculating that the crisis faced now will worsen after the pandemic has passed and that the regime low loans of $60 to help the poorest cope will not solve the problems of the people or the mullahs. Another thing that won’t help is the mullahs’ decision to pretend the crisis is over and send people back to work.

Stevenson advises that Iran was once a rich nation, but this has been robbed from the people by a “fascist regime” that prioritises human rights abuse and terrorism over meeting the needs of the people, which is the coronavirus death toll has “spiralled out of control” and food prices have risen over 60% in the past two months.

He wrote: “The Iranian people have long known that the regime is more toxic than the virus. The mullahs are terrified that their theocratic system will come tumbling down, as the impoverished masses rise up in fury and throw them into the dustbin of history.”

Stevenson noted that Iran’s economic chaos can be traced directly back to Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani and their policies of:

military expansionism

support for terrorism

suppression of individual freedoms

criminalising of the opposition

nuclear weapons procurement

the demonization of women and minorities

He said: “The people of Iran need to imagine what life would be like without the mullahs. With a democratically elected government restoring freedom, justice, human rights and women’s rights, ending the sponsorship of terror and proxy wars, ending the race to build a nuclear weapon and ending corruption, the economy of Iran would be transformed. Although the coronavirus lockdown has affected the world in an unprecedented way and it will certainly take years to recover, Iran’s recovery could be dynamic by comparison.”

Stevenson explained that oil prices will rise again after the pandemic, which means that Iran, which has the world’s second-largest gas reserves and fourth-largest crude oil reserves, could benefit hugely, but only if the mullahs’ were deposed.

He said: “These are life-or-death choices for the Iranian people… They know that the regime’s system of velayat-e-faqih, the guardianship of the Islamic jurist, offers no solution to the economic crisis and no future for Iran.”