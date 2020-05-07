Hezbollah, Iran Regime’s Arm in Lebanon, Banned

Deutsche Welle (DW) website reported on 30 April that German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer banned all Hezbollah activities in Germany.

He confirmed that “police measures are underway in several federal states concurrently” in this regard and added that even in times of crisis, the “rule of law is able to act.”

“The police raids were focused on four mosque associations in Berlin, Dortmund, Bremen and Münster accused of belonging to Hezbollah,” according to DW.

“Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shiite organization consisting of a political and a militant branch. It receives significant backing from Iran and has fought alongside the troops of Syrian President Bashar Assad,” DW added.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) had published an article earlier on February titled “Iran’s meddling in six Arab & Islamic countries” and explained about the support to Hezbollah by the Iranian regime.

The PMOI (MEK) wrote about the Iranian regimes activities in Lebanon: “The Iranian regime founded Lebanon’s Hezbollah in the early 1980s as an extension of the IRGC. Hezbollah has since acted as an arm and proxy for the Iranian regime in Lebanon and beyond.”

“In 2008, Hezbollah used its weapons cached in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, following a political dispute regarding their special communications network. As a result, a new phase of dictating the Iranian regime’s viewpoints in Lebanon’s domestic politics began.

“Hezbollah was taking advantage of the presence of the Syrian regime in Lebanon following the country’s civil war. This provided a powerful influence for Hezbollah and the Assad regime to establish pathways for Tehran inside Lebanon. The Iranian regime used this opportunity to equip Hezbollah and the largest and most powerful militia group in the Middle East and imposed its political influence in Lebanon.

“Hezbollah has played a major role in the wars of Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, and specific meddling in Bahrain and Kuwait based on orders delivered directly from Khamenei. It also has control over Lebanon’s political and military institutions.”

The export of fundamentalism by the Iranian regime is nothing secret, especially after senior regime officials in 2014 boasted about gaining control over four Arab capitals (Baghdad, Beirut, Sana’a, and Damascus) and describing this development as a major achievement.