Iran Regime Media Admits MEK Is The Threat, Not Monarchy

The Iranian state-run Nasim-e Kermanshah website has republished an article about the main opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

The article exposes just how afraid the Iranian regime is the MEK, admitting that the MEK is the main threat to the regime’s continued rule. It notes that when the regime constantly tries to distract people from the support enjoyed by the MEK by highlighting the monarchy, this is dangerous, because Reza Pahlavi, the Shah’s son, “poses no threat to the system”. (Nasim-e Kermanshah, 24 April, http://nasimkermanshah.ir/?p=14392)

The article read: “How on earth could we describe the monarchy as the main enemy of the system? Have they taken even one serious step to disrupt our national security? Are they even an organized force? They are just a name, monarchy, and some scattered people. Therefore, these people have never been and will not pose a threat to the system.”

The article says that this “distraction” tactic does not fool the people of Iran, who support the MEK and aren’t looking for yet another dictatorship in the form of the resurgence of the monarchy. Instead, it serves to distract the regime from the threat of the MEK, which seeks the mullahs’ downfall.

The article expressed that the suggestion that the MEK and monarchy pose the same level of threat to the regime is negligent. After all, it is the MEK and their supporters who are conducting all manner of anti-regime activities, including the 2017-18 uprising and the November 2019 uprising and all the smaller protests in between and since.

The article read: “It was clear for all of us that the MEK [has] a leading and expediting role [among the public].”

It explained that the MEK is the main, or indeed only, enemy of the regime and that no one should remove their focus from them. They should not be tied to the monarchy because only one can overthrow the regime with the support of the people.

The article quotes the supreme leader’s representative, who is known as the voice of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as saying: “Why do you think there are those who know that the enemy is the MEK and that the monarchy supporters are a joke, yet make the “sworn enemy of the system” vague?”

The idea is that by mentioning the monarchy wherever possible, it will distract the people from focusing on the MEK. But this will not work.

The annual ‘Free Iran’ conference of the Iranian opposition was held on 13 July 2019. The event was held for the first time at ‘Ashraf 3’, the headquarters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq, MEK or PMOI) in Albania. Hundreds of lawmakers, officials and dignitaries from around the world flocked to Albania to join the 2019 Free Iran conference. Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi was the event’s keynote speaker.

