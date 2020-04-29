Iran Mismanages Covid-19 and Suppresses Information

The Islamic Republic of Iran is currently pressing forward with plans to fully reopen its economy, even though doing so could cause tens of thousands of additional Covid-19 deaths by the end of May. A partial reopening began on April 11, after regime authorities recorded several days of declines in the number of new fatalities. But the mortality rate climbed almost immediately afterward, signaling that the crisis was likely not under control, even by the regime’s own standards.

Those standards are highly questionable. The rise and fall of the mortality rate may roughly correspond to actual trends, but the precise numbers Tehran has shared with the world are wildly out of step with reality. This has been made clear by a number of Iranian doctors and nurses, as well as funeral industry employees and other eyewitnesses to the devastation wrought by Covid-19. On social media and in interviews with foreign news outlets, they have described overloaded morgues and dozens of deaths routinely occurring during a single shift in a single hospital.

Crucially, these accounts have been shared with the world at great personal risk to the witnesses. Very soon after it was confirmed that the coronavirus pandemic had reached the Islamic Republic, the Iranian judiciary declared that “rumor-mongering” about the subject would be punished with up to three years in prison, plus lashes. But these penalties could easily be expanded upon, if the authorities elected to apply any of the other vague charges that are available to them.

If legitimate descriptions of the coronavirus outbreak are paired with criticisms of the government response, the arrestee could be deemed to be “spreading propaganda” and sentenced to five or more additional years in prison. If the criticisms name specific figures at the head of the theocratic system, the arrestee could also be accused of “insulting the supreme leader” or “insulting sanctities,” which is punishable by death.

Capital punishment could also be meted out to anyone who is accused of demonstrating “enmity against God” or cooperating with banned opposition groups while conveying their alternative accounts of the impact Covid-19 has had on the country so far. Alarmingly, there is no doubt that many Iranian citizens will be targeted with these exact charges if caught sharing their experiences beyond the borders of the Islamic Republic.

The country’s leading pro-democracy opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK), has been one of the most consistent sources of information about the coronavirus epidemic and Tehran’s botched response. It is thanks to that group’s intelligence network that the world now knows the first Iranian cases of Covid-19 were recorded by the National Emergency Organization nearly a month before Iranian officials first acknowledged an outbreak was underway. And details like this have helped to give vital context to infection and mortality rates that contradict the regime’s narrative.

Anyone who understand the nature of the clerical regime has raised question about its estimates. But the PMOI (MEK) and its parent coalition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), have analyzed hospital records and eyewitness testimony, as well as commissioning statistical modelling in order to determine just how much Tehran is downplaying the situation.

While official records from the Health Ministry maintain that the death toll is just now approaching 6,000, the PMOI (MEK) has placed the actual death toll at more than 37,000. And while Tehran insists that the rate of increase in that death toll has slowed to the point at which some areas of the economy can be safely reopened, the PMOI (MEK) has accused the regime of “clumsily mimicking” the rate of change in European countries that have passed their peak. The result of this strategy is a rosy outlook for Iran that looks plausible on the surface but quickly reveals its absurdity when one considers the different actions taken by Tehran and its Western adversaries.

In fact, one doesn’t even need to look that far away from the Islamic Republic in order to understand how badly the Iranian regime mishandled the situation. Most other Middle Eastern countries were quick to close their borders and begin enforcing strict social distancing guidelines after first recognizing instances of Covid-19 infection on their soil. Many of those countries received their first cases from Iran, which had not only refused to limit foreign travel but was still actively discouraging social distancing while calling quarantine a strategy that “belongs to the Stone Age.”

As it became more and more difficult to hide the seriousness of the domestic outbreak, Tehran did eventually put similar measures into place. But they were largely toothless and narrower in scope, as well as being implemented too late and lasting for too brief a period of time. Now Iranian society is on the verge of resuming entirely normal operations, albeit with a devastating infection still raging in virtually every locality.

According to the PMOI’s (MEK) analysis, more than 37,000 Iranians have died from the pandemic so far. And according to at least one statistical model based on that data, the resumption of economic activity could lead to an additional 60,000 Covid-19 deaths by the end of May. This is a humanitarian crisis in its own right, but it is made even worse when one considers that anyone who spreads this information inside Iran could be subject to execution, indefinite detention, or enforced disappearance.

These sorts of human rights abuses are perennial issues for the Iranian people, and they represent ample cause for the international community to exert economic and diplomatic pressure on the clerical regime.

Now, that pressure may be more imperative than it has been for a number of years. It is needed in order to compel the regime to tell the truth about its mismanagement of the coronavirus outbreak. It is needed in order to convince that regime to change course from its reopening of the economy. And it is needed in order to give the Iranian people the voice that they have been deprived of, both during this crisis, and throughout the history of the Islamic Republic.

