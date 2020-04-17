Coronavirus Crisis in Iran Prisons

Over 100 inmates of Urmia (Iran) Central Prison are infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and four have been transferred to the intensive care unit of a local hospital, while seven have already died.

Some of the inmates who died on Saturday were named as Anvar Ghorbanzadeh, Anvar Bagherzadeh, Farigh Mohammadi, Hossein Javadi and Fatemeh Alizadeh. They were being held on wards 3 and 4, where over 500 inmates are held.

The prisoners taken to hospital in critical condition on Sunday were identified as Akbar Nozari, Siavosh Mousazadeh, Ramin Hosseinzadeh, and Saeed.

Despite the deaths and severe cases of coronavirus, authorities have refused to test other inmates, quarantine the sick, or provide the necessary cleaning supplies and protective equipment to stop a major spike in the disease there. The authorities are even denying reports that inmates are in danger and they’re not the only ones.

Coronavirus infections are on the rise in Ghezel Hesar Prison in Karaj, with at least two inmates from ward 2 dying from the disease and having their deaths recorded as heart attacks. The conditions here are said to be extremely unhygienic, with inmates unable to obtain soap and disinfectants.

At Zahedan Central Prison, the authorities cut off water to inmates for over a week, while coronavirus ran rapidly through the prison, killing a number of prisoners. Things are made worse by the fact that the prison is far above its capacity and that inmates are malnourished.

While in the Greater Tehran Prison (Fashafuyeh), at least eight inmates have died from coronavirus, with the spread made easier because inmates are eating food that makes them sick, drinking water contaminated with sewage, and are denied even basic medical care.

In several prisons across the country, there have been riots and protest by inmates over the regime’s refusal to grant them temporary leave during this crisis. The regime launched a violent crackdown and has ordered its entire security apparatus to be on full alert to suppress protests.

Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has repeatedly urged the international community to send a fact-finding mission to Iran’s prisons to collect information about the inmates, especially those arrested during the November 2019 nationwide uprising and those suffering from coronavirus.

She recently tweeted about the regime’s criminal decision to sentence activist Mohammad Sepehri to six years in prison, noting that he is suspected of contracting coronavirus in prison.

