Does Lifting Sanctions Will Help Iran’s People Fight Coronavirus Outbreak?

There are increased calls for sanctions relief on Iran because of the coronavirus outbreak, but human rights activist and former senior UN official Tahar Boumedra says this as misguided now as it was when the mullahs were facing numerous other crises.

He advised that advocates for sanctions relief mistakenly believe that the money will help the Iranian people, but anyone with even a passing knowledge of the Iranian regime could tell you that the mullahs will always steal public funds, including humanitarian aid or relief.

In fact, there is significant evidence from the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) that the regime diverted medical resources, i.e. masks, gloves, and sanitizers, away from hospitals at the start of the outbreak to ensure that the regime officials were well supplied and to create a black market where the regime would profit for the public’s desperation.

The regime has also arrested dozens of people for telling the truth about the coronavirus infection rates and death tolls, something the regime is desperate to keep under wraps because it exposes their incompetence.

Boumedra wrote: “At the same time, the regime’s denials highlight the fact that it would be difficult to trace the impact of relief that is left in the authorities’ hands.”

He reminded us that Iran can still get humanitarian aid under the sanctions, but that the regime has refused US aid and expelled Doctors Without Borders. There is no guarantee that aid will reach the people unless it is given directly to the people and the hospitals.

Boumedra wrote: “These complaints have haunted international policies toward Iran for many years. Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, it has become more imperative than ever for Western powers and human rights advocates to address them. Yet, far too many policymakers have responded to a worsening crisis by demanding even less of the Iranian regime than they already were.”

He continued: “This is no way to save the Iranian people from the devastation of coronavirus. It is certainly no way of alleviating the suffering they have experienced at the hands of their own government. Those who are concerned for these people should not offer Tehran money or condemn the American strategy of “maximum pressure.” Rather, they should remind Tehran that it can already access goods that will benefit the public, and that if the regime is unable to use such resources effectively, the international community is ready to step in.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...