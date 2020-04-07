Iran’s Coronavirus Outbreak Is the Mullahs’ Fault

Iran’s coronavirus outbreak began in Qom but spread quickly as a result of the mullahs’ negligence and their cover-up, which was designed to increase participation in the February 21 elections.

Dr Mohammad Hossein Bahraini, head of the Medical Science University of Mashhad, said, on 24 February, that the reason for a high death toll was the 700 Chinese religious students in Qom.

While Qom lawmaker Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani blamed the late announcement that coronavirus had been found in the country. Abbas Abdi agreed with that statement on the Fararo website on 27 March, saying that no one dared to contradict the government’s official line and risk arrest.

All the while, the regime took no preventive measures. Instead, they ramped up their financial and export relations with China, hoping to further improve relations.

Because of this, Iran also became a main exporter of coronavirus, with Dr Edham Esmail, Representative of the WHO in Iraq, saying that Iran caused a “coronavirus outbreak in 17 countries, including Iraq”.

Mostafa Mirsalim, Head of the Central Committee of Motalefeh Party, wrote a letter to President Hassan Rouhani on 28 March about the crisis.

He wrote: “Why despite China’s experience and early day warnings of the Health Minister, we permitted the people to gather, go shopping without any restrictions which resulted in a high peak at the beginning of the New Year? Mr President! Why despite begging for doctors and dedicated nurses in hospitals to stay home, did you permit some careless people to travel between cities?”

While Abdi further noted that “Rouhani is against quarantine” because of the 2015 international nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). He wanted sanctions relief and is using the Iranian people as hostages.

The West should note that sanctions relief will not benefit the Iranian people, only the mullahs to pay for terrorism and warmongering across the Middle East. In fact the mullahs don’t care about the Iran’s coronavirus outbreak and losing the lives of their own people.

After all, sanctions already allow humanitarian aid through and the Supreme Leader has an estimate net worth of $100 billion.

Another reason that Iran can’t implement a quarantine is that, unlike in other countries, the government does not have an underlying trust in the regime overall. (British people may not have voted for Boris Johnson, but they trust him not to lie about the need for social distancing and that they will be paid to stay at home.)

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) wrote: “In these circumstances, the Iranian people have absolutely no trust in the regime. For the regime, its terrorist agenda in the region is more important than the people’s lives.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...