Coronavirus Has Taken the Lives of More Than 18,600 in Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK), the main member organisation of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), coalition announced this afternoon, 5 April 2020, that Coronavirus has taken the lives of more than 18,600 in 242 cities across Iran.

The death count in different provinces includes: 240 in East Azerbaijan, 390 in West Azerbaijan, 700 in Alborz, 2350 in Tehran, 70 in Chahar Mahal Bakhtiari, 1450 in Khorasan Razavi, 290 in Semnan, 1900 in Qom, 320 in Kerman, 580 in Kermanshah, and 530 in Hamadan. This is in addition to the death toll in other provinces.

Earlier on 1 April Dr. Ali Safavi, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the NCRI, spoke on the cause of the Coronavirus spread in Iran. Dr. Safavi said that concealing the information was the main cause for the sudden and rapid spread of the virus in Iran. He exposed documents obtained by the Peoples Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) that clearly show that several Coronavirus patients in Tehran had been hospitalized since late January 2020.

NCRI represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship, and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform.

