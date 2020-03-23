Close to 10,000 Coronavirus Deaths in Iran

9,600 people have died from the Coronavirus across 210 cities of 30 provinces in Iran, according to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

This includes:

1,500 in Tehran Province

690 in Isfahan

620 in Mazandaran

490 in Golestan

250 in Qazvin

180 in Lorestan

160 in Kerman

120 in Ardabil

The situation will get even worse over the next few weeks.

This is not surprising considering that the hospitals are understaffed and lacking even the basic facilities, like masks or disinfectants.

Ten former director generals of Iran’s Health Insurance Organization wrote a letter to regime President Hassan Rouhani saying, “If urgent action is not taken today, there is a high probability that we will be facing major dilemmas in April following the mistakes in estimates back in February. This includes a continuation of threats endangering people’s health and the country’s administrative system will be engulfed with this issue in the coming months.”

Many hospital staff who are treating the patients have become infected themselves and some have even died.

The Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei spoke on Sunday just a few minutes about the Coronavirus and went on to say why he refuses aid from the US in confronting the COVID-19 and accused the US of creating COVID-19 and sending it to Iran.

Iranian opposition President Maryam Rajavi, head of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), condemned Khamenei’s remarks. “In addition to showing his cold-heartedness regarding coronavirus patients, it also displays the regime’s complete inability and deadly impasse, along with the mullahs being utterly terrified of possible protests in the near future. At a time when this catastrophic issue has engulfed all of Iran and the number of COVID-19 victims are increasing on a daily basis, Khamenei provides no solution and not even a pledge to provide aid to the people.”

“By ridiculously claiming that the U.S. created coronavirus, Khamenei is attempting to cloak the regime’s incapability in confronting COVID-19 and the mullahs’ criminal role in the explosive spreading of this virus across Iran. Khamenei is also attempting to divert the people’s anger towards the U.S. However, these excuses are no longer effective and will simply further anger the Iranian people,” Madam Rajavi added.

