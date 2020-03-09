Organized Coronavirus in Iran

The history of the ayatollahs’ rule in Iran is synonymous with prompting crises abroad. Since the establishment of the Islamic Republic’s regime, Ruhollah Khomeini aligned the government’s apparatus in line with exporting terrorism and warmongering under the pretext of “exporting the revolution.” Now, Iran has become a major hub of exporting coronavirus to other countries.

In this context, the World Health Organization (WHO) and international news agencies identified Iran as the origin of coronavirus outbreak in regional states. Lebanon, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Armenia, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Turkey have since closed off their borders with Iran. Notably, the governments of Lebanon, Kuwait, UAE, and Canada announced that the Iranian passengers were the reason for the transfer of the virus in these countries. Also, after China, Iran is the second country with the highest death toll from the coronavirus.

Planned Crime and Bringing the Deadly Virus to Iran

No doubt, the rapid spread of coronavirus and consecutive victims in five days alone exposes that this virus had emerged in Iran long-time ago. However, the ayatollahs deterred from leaking its news and kept people in the dark. Now, ordinary people and even officials grasped that the government did not adopt any prevention move after the emergence of coronavirus in China.

In this instance, the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)-owned Mahan airlines didn’t suspend its regular flights to China under the excuse of “cargo flights.” Therefore, the IRGC abused its potential for continuation of flights to the origin country of the virus, which makes this Khamenei-controlled force as the first responsible for carrying the virus to Iran.

The Main Reason for Surprising Death Toll in Iran

According to statistics and estimations of the WHO, the death ratio for coronavirus patients is two percent. In this regard, calculating the death toll in Iran reveals that the real number of people infected with the virus is much higher than the official numbers according to ballpark figures. Also, given the process of the virus, it shows that the highest officials of the government including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani were aware over the risks of the virus outbreak in the country.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) reported on Sunday 8 March: “ While the mullahs’ regime continues to cover up the number of Coronavirus fatalities, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced that the death toll in 115 cities in 30 provinces had exceeded 2,300.”

“In the last 24 hours, more than 300 people in Tehran, Zahedan, Gonbad, Qom, Abadan, Saveh, Varamin, Qarchak, Shahr-e-ray, Kashan, Isfahan, Rasht, Hashtpar, Rezvanshahr, Astaneh, Mashhad, Kashmar, Birjand, Sari, Ghaemshahr and Babol lost their lives,” NCRI’s added in its report and continued:

“The continuation of cover-up, lies, and contradictions by the mullahs’ regime have exacerbated the catastrophe. In a secret report to Khamenei’s office this morning, Mohammad Hossein Ghorbani, the representative of the Minister of Health in Gilan Province, wrote that by Sunday, the death toll in Gilan had reached 408, including six doctors. At a press conference this afternoon, he put the death toll at 200, while an hour earlier the deputy health minister put the nationwide figure at 194. He, of course, added the Mazandaran Province to the list of critical provinces.”

Shocking video: Qom mortuary-Monday, March 2- Scores of bodies of #Covid_19 victims awaiting burial. Mullahs continue to conceal scope of fatalities. Based on reports of hospital sources, #MEK put death toll in Qom at 300+ & 1,000 throughout #Iran #CoronaOutbreak #irancoronavirus pic.twitter.com/2DWcVYDMys — Shahin Gobadi (@gobadi) March 3, 2020

Political, Governmental Coronavirus in Iran

Evidence exposes that the government kept the people in dark, which has proved that there was a political power behind this non-transparency. This decision – which was certainly made by the sole decision-maker of the regime Ali Khamenei – resulted in losing many lives including forces loyal to the government and their families, who attended governmental ceremonies such as February 11 procession and the parliamentary elections. This matter severely undermined Khamenei’s popularity even among his loyalists and obedient supporters.

In addition, not only did the government not inform Qom’s citizens about the coronavirus outbreak in this city, but it didn’t also quarantine the city to deter expansion of the pollution. In other words, Khamenei and the IRGC neither cut off flights and normal communication with China nor imposed restrictions inside the country to control the virus.

There is a question that why the Iranian government didn’t adopt prevention measures? Truly, Iran’s ruling system has lost his credibility among the people. The ayatollahs are hardly struggling to conceal this truth by using publicity stunts such as ceremonies on the anniversary of the toppling of the Shah dictatorship in 1979, and the sham parliamentary elections. In this regard, they covered up news about the spread of the virus in fear of reduction of the public participation in the mentioned ceremonies.

However, the Iranian government is not able to continue its hazardous non-informing of the people. Especially when this disastrous method resulted in several deaths and infections with the virus among its forces. Therefore, the ayatollahs’ rule is predicated that cannot evade being accountable for its organized crime, particularly, when the new scope of mullahs’ secrecy has been revealed quickly.

