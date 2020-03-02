According to a police source, the Iraqi security forces killed one person and wound 24 at an anti-government protest in Baghdad on Sunday, Reuters reported.

On Sunday Thousands of Iraqi protesters from southern and other provinces moved to Baghdad to protest Mohammed Allawi the recently nominated PM. Protesters said that Allawi is supported by Iranian regime-backed groups. During Baghdad protest, the outrage people chanted slogans against Iran’s occupation.

“Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi withdrew his candidacy for the post late on Sunday, saying on Twitter that certain politicians had placed obstacles in his way, hours after parliament again failed to approve his cabinet”, Reuters reported.

“The move deepened a political crisis in the oil producer, where mass protests and deadlock between lawmakers are delaying the country’s recovery from years of war”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...