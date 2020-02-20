Protests Against Corruption and Iran’s Influence in Iraq

A large number of college students in Iraq held rallies on Sunday, February 16, to protest government corruption, the Iranian regime-backed candidates put forward by the political elite in the elections, and the constant attacks by Iran-backed militia groups across the country.

At these rallies in Baghdad, Karbala, Maysan, and elsewhere, organised after calls issued by the October Demonstration Committee, demonstrators expressed their full support for the ongoing protests in central and southern Iraq.

Of course, these demonstrations have been met with violence by the Iran-backed militia groups, who have been attacking demonstrators and their tents in the main centres of protests, including Baghdad’s iconic Tahrir Square.

On Saturday night, protesters reported having clashed with militia groups – funded and armed by the Iranian regime – attacking their protest sites. These militias are reportedly using hunting rifles, tear gas and smoke grenades against the unarmed protesting youth.

At least 22 protesters were wounded in Tahrir Square on Friday as Iran-backed militia groups fired numerous rounds of tear gas, with the Iraqi War Crimes Registration Centre reporting that three protesters were attacked with knives and sticks, with one dying from blood loss, and that another died after being shot with a gun equipped with a silencer.

A report from Khalani Square, Baghdad, showed Iran-backed militia groups leading the Iraqi government’s security forces to attack protesters with live ammunition and tear gas.

In Habubi Square, Nasiriyah, protesters expressed their full support for their compatriots in Tahrir Square and continued their demonstrations well into the night.

While the Iraqi protesters as a whole issued a statement on February 15, in which they dismissed the “National Salvation Council” as a plot by the mullahs in Iran, who gave the orders to their political puppets in Iraq, including former Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Maliki.

The October Demonstration Committee further said that the Iraqi people wholly denounce the idea of such a council and its suspicious objectives. They called on all protesters to avoid cooperation with this council, warning them not to be deceived by the misleading slogans of the corrupt individuals involved.

The Iranian regime has been interfering in Iraq since at least 2003 when the US invasion deposed Saddam Hussein and left a power vacuum for the mullahs to take over. Since then, the Iranian regime has taken proxy control over the country in order to build its caliphate across the Middle East, which also includes Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.

