Iraqis Continue to Protest Meddling Iranian Regime

On 3rd January, the United States launched a drone attack in Iraq, killing Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi militia leader. These two targets have created unquantifiable mayhem and their deaths are mourned only by the cruel, brutal and terrorist mullahs.

Qassem Soleimani was the leader of the extra-territorial branch of the notorious Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and has been described as Iran’s top terrorist. He was more in control of the country’s foreign policy than anyone at the foreign ministry and he has been involved with some of the regime’s most harrowing crimes across the region.

The Iranian regime has tried to portray these two terrorists as heroes and figures that were much loved by the Iranian people. However, this could not be further from the truth and the people of Iran are making sure that this is known.

Thousands of posters that the regime displayed of Qassem Soleimani were torn down and torched by the angry public.

The people of Iraq have also been outspoken about the killing of these two terrorists too. They have rejected the propaganda and there have been a number of protests in cities across Iraq.

In the city of Najaf in Southern Iraq, protesters took to the streets on Saturday. They set fire to the Kata’ib Hezbollah militia’s building and the next day billboards with images of Soleimani were torched.

Furthermore, on Sunday evening, clashes between protesters and suppressive forces intensified in several cities including Basra and Baghdad.

The Popular Mobilization Forces and other Iran-backed militia groups were reported to be firing live ammunition against the protesters, in a repeat of circumstances at the end of last year when Iranian protesters were attacked by regime security forces.

Iraqi protesters have been calling for more resistance against the government and the interference of the Iranian regime in internal affairs. The Iranian regime’s meddling is moving to a new level, with political activists being assassinated in Iraq.

In Baghdad, protesters continued to clash with the suppressive forces, leading to streets being closed around the city. Confrontations included sound bombs and tear gas being thrown towards the protesters, while the people were demanding the regime to stop meddling.

Just like the people of Iran are not accepting the rule of the mullahs, the people of Iraq are making it very clear that they will not accept the chaos that the Iranian regime is responsible for.

The determination of the Iraqis is comparable to that of the Iranians. Each protester in Iraq and Iran is risking arrest, injury or even death by taking to the streets. But they have reached a stage where they refuse to be silenced.

The people of Iraq are targeting the regime at a time that it is in its weakest position ever. This is very welcome news to the people of Iran that are looking for support outside the country. If the protests in both Iran and Iraq continue, this will keep the momentum of pressure against the regime going.

