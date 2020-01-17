The massive protests that we’ve seen in Iran over the past four days, following the regime’s admission that they downed a Ukrainian passenger jet last week, have directly targeted Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and called for the regime as a whole to be overthrown.

Iranians, furious with their rulers for killing 176 civilians by shooting their plane with a missile and then lying about it to the international community, chanted slogans like “Death to Khamenei” and “Death to the oppressor, whether the Shah or the [supreme] leader”. No one could mistake this as anything other than wanting to achieve democracy and freedom.

Videos of the protests showed young people and women, especially, tearing down of setting fire to posters of the regime’s Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US missile strike on January 3. These brave acts destroy the image of national mourning that the regime wants to portray.

Retired US Army officer Thomas Cantwell explained that the elimination of Soleimani has removed one of the biggest threats to American interests and regional stability in the past 30 years. After all, Soleimani was responsible for countless deaths across the Middle East, including hundreds of American service members, thousands of victims of terrorism by the regime’s proxies, and tens of thousands of Syrians due to the regime’s support for Bashar al-Assad.

Cantwell then spoke about Soleimani’s role on ordering a “full-scale assault” on the main Iranian opposition, the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), thousands of whom were living at Camp Ashraf, Iraq. In an attack in September 2013, 52 innocent residents were “brutally massacred”. Cantwell, assigned with a protection mission for the MEK, was there at the time.

He said that this was the last of 40 attacks attributed to Soleimani at Camp Ashraf – the MEK moved to Camp Liberty shortly afterwards – and that between 2009 and 2016, the Quds Force was responsible for killing at least 141 MEK members in Iraq.

Cantwell explained: “Soleimani’s menacing success in the region was bad news inside Iran. Widespread anti-regime protests were repressed by a regime emboldened by financial support from Europe and the previous US administration.

The mullahs’ long-standing domestic policy of violent repression of dissidents had always been enabled by the Quds Force, including the horrific murder of 1,500 unarmed protesters during the November 2019 uprising that engulfed 191 cities across the country… Still, attacks against internal protestors and on the MEK and other Iranian dissidents will certainly continue. But Soleimani’s absence creates a new opening for those whose democratic ideals had incurred his wrath in the past.”

