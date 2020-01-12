Furious Protesters in Iran Call for Supreme Leader to Step Down
Iran, 12 January 2020: Students from different Iranian universities gathered for protest rallies for the second consecutive day. Despite intense security measures by the Iranian regime’s repressive forces, people gathered at several locations and resumed the protests they had started yesterday.
This protests began after Iranian officials admitted having downed a civilian airliner that was flying from Tehran to Ukraine. The incident caused the death of all 176 passengers, most of whom were Iranian.
Leave a Reply