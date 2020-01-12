Furious Protesters in Iran Call for Supreme Leader to Step Down

Posted on January 12, 2020 by Siavosh Hosseini // 0 Comments

Iran Protests: 11-12 January 2020 Iran: Protest rallies began 11 January 2020 and continue for the second consecutive day

Iran, 12 January 2020: Students from different Iranian universities gathered for protest rallies for the second consecutive day. Despite intense security measures by the Iranian regime’s repressive forces, people gathered at several locations and resumed the protests they had started yesterday.
This protests began after Iranian officials admitted having downed a civilian airliner that was flying from Tehran to Ukraine. The incident caused the death of all 176 passengers, most of whom were Iranian.

About Siavosh Hosseini (310 Articles)
My background is in the visual arts, particularly in photojournalism. I have had the opportunity to cover scores of international artistic and news events in the US and across Europe since the mid-1980s. I was active in television newsrooms and production as a graphic designer and producer for more than 12 years in different television and news outfits in Europe.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020

%d bloggers like this: