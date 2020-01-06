Taliban Supports Qassem Soleimani

In a statement released by the Afghan extremist and terrorist group “Taliban” on 4 January, the group condoled the death of Qassem Soleimani and called him a “Martyr”.

ISNA the Iranian news agency reported on 5 January 2020 about a statement of Taliban after the killing of Soleimani: “The Taliban considers his murder a great American adventurism and warns of the consequences.”

هشدار طالبان به آمریکا در پی شهادت سردار سلیمانی گروه طالبان با انتشار بیانیه‌ای نسبت به شهادت سردار سپهبد قاسم سلیمانی واکنش نشان داده و آن را ماجراجویی از سوی آمریکایی‌ها عنوان کرد و نسبت به عواقب آن هشدار داد.https://t.co/dNOA80naMJ — خبرگزاری ایسنا (@isna_farsi) January 5, 2020

“With a great regret we were informed that General Qassem Soleimani has been killed by the attack of the savage US forces,” ISNA added regarding the statement of Taliban.

The report continued that the Taliban wrote: “We ask God to grant this great warrior paradise and to grant his family patience.”

Qassem Soleimani was killed by US on 3 January 2019. Hi was the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Soleimani was in charge of all terrorist activities, recruitment and export of fundamentalism by the Quds Force in neighboring and Middle East countries, and other Asian countries, Africa, America and Europe.

He was a top adviser to Ali Khamenei (the Iranian regime’s supreme leader) in some countries, including Afghanistan and Iraq.

In the Supreme National Security Council, Qassem Soleimani had the last word on interfering in the affairs of the two countries. In Lebanon, Syria and Palestine, he was personally involved in promoting the regime’s political influence and terrorist activities. In 2011, he was promoted to the rank of Major General.

Analysts say that the Iranian regime always tried to mask the real relations with the Afghan Taliban and to show that the regime is an enemy of the Taliban. It seems that after the killing of Soleimani, the truth of Iranian-Taliban relations is revealed.

The Taliban or Taleban, who refer to themselves as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), are a Sunni Islamic fundamentalist political movement and military organization in Afghanistan currently waging war within that country.

A report by CNN introducing the Taliban:

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...