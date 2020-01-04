Maryam Rajavi Comments on Soleimani Death

The President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Maryam Rajavi, has described the deaths of Iran’s notorious Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani and the head of Iraq’s suppressive Bassij force Abu Mahdi Muhandis as an “irreparable” blow to the mullahs’ regime.

She said that now is the time to evict the Iranian regime from the Middle East, in particular, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, and liberate the countries from the mullahs’ religious fascism.

Soleimani is one of Iran’s “most vicious criminals”, having personal involvement in the massacre of hundreds of thousands of people in the region and the displacement of millions more. He is also responsible for the massacre of the Iranian Resistance group Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK) in Camp Ashraf in Iraq and many other terrorist operations against them across the world.

Rajavi said: “With [Soleimani’s] elimination, the process of overthrowing the mullahs will be greatly expedited.” She then spoke about Muhandis, whose crimes have been exposed by the Iranian Resistance for 20 years now, and said that the time has come for the “liberation of Iraq from the Iranian regime’s occupation”.

Both Soleimani and Muhandis died in US airstrikes on Iranian bases in Iraq earlier this week after Iranian proxies in Iraq attacked the US embassy in Baghdad. A statement from the Pentagon said Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region”.

The Pentagon continued: “At the direction of the president, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani… The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

Rajavi said: “While the prospects for the ruling theocracy’s overthrow is within reach, it is time for the regime’s armed forces to refrain from firing on the Iranian people, lay down their weapons and surrender. The armed forces’ patriotic personnel must join the people of Iran.”

She then spoke about the Iranian people’s nationwide November uprising, which is still continuing to this day and the regime’s subsequent violent crackdown that has left 1,500 people dead, 4,000 wounded, and over 12,000 arrested.

Rajavi said: “The international community, especially the European Union, must end the policy of appeasement and recognize the right of the Iranian people to resist and rise for freedom to replace popular sovereignty in place of the mullahs’ rule.”

