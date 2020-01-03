Who was Qassem Soleimani?

Qassem Soleimani was born on March 11, 1957 in a village in the city of Ravar in Kerman province. He started working as a contractor in Kerman Water Department 1974.

Qassem Soleimani’s Membership the Revolutionary Guards in Kerman

After the 1979 revolution, Qassem Soleimani became an honorary member of the Revolutionary Guards Corps while working in Kerman Water Department.

He soon became one of the main cadres of the repressive force. Qassem Soleimani was one of the first guards sent to Mahabad (Iran) to suppress the Kurds by Khomeini, then supreme leader of the Iranian regime. After that he was appointed to Kerman’s Quds Force Corps on his return from Mahabad.

Qassem Soleimani role in Iran-Iraq War

As the Iran-Iraq War began, Qassim Soleimani trained several battalions of the Kerman Army and dispatched them to the southern front and shortly thereafter he was dispatched to the southern front at the head of a military company.

At the beginning of the war, he became the commander of a brigade of the 41st Division of Kerman, codenamed “Tharallah.” He was promoted in the war and became commander of the 41 mechanized division of “Tharallah.”

Level of Military Knowledge of Qassem Soleimani

Existing sources refer to Qassem Soleimani as a person who had no military academic knowledge. He had learned his military tactics through experience, and he valued these experiences very highly.

Qassim Soleimani participated in the main military operations of the Iranian regime in the war against Iraq (Major Operations Valfajr (Conquest of Faw) / Karbala 1 / Karbala 2 / Shalamche…

After the ceasefire between Iran and Iraq and the end of the war in 1988, “Tharallah” division returned to Kerman under the leadership of Qassim Soleimani and were involved in suppressing uprisings in areas near the country’s eastern borders. At the same time, Qassim Soleimani was promoted to senior military chief of the IRGC in southeastern Iran.

Qassem Soleimani’s appointment as head of the Quds Force

In mid-Feb 1998, then commander of the Quds Terrorist Force, Ahmad Vahidi, resigned. It is said that the resignation, along with the resignation of 12 other generals was indicative of the weakness of the Iranian regime and the defection of some of its top military brass. That same year, Khamenei appointed Qassem Soleimani as the guard of Quds Force instead of Vahidi.

From that date until 3 December 2020, when Qassem Soleimani was killed, he was in charge of all terrorist activities, recruitment and export of fundamentalism by the Quds Force in neighboring and Middle East countries, and other Asian countries, Africa, America and Europe.

He was one of Khamenei’s (Iranian regime supreme leader) top advisers in some countries, including Afghanistan and Iraq. In the Supreme National Security Council, the Qassim Soleimani had last word on interfering in the affairs of the two countries. In Lebanon, Syria and Palestinian, he was personally involved in promoting the regime’s political influence and terrorist activities. In 2011, he was promoted to Major General.

Qassem Soleimani said in a speech to students of Haqqani seminary in Qom on 22 May 2011: “Today Iran’s defeat or victory does not happen in Mehran and Khorramshahr (two Iranian border towns). Our borders have gone beyond, we must see victory in Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria; these are the effects of the Islamic Revolution.”

Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist Dexter Filkins has written a detailed report on Qassem Soleimani, the chief of the Iranian regime’s Quds Force (30 September 2013), entitled “The Shadow Commander￼.”

Filkins wrote in the report: “Soleimani took command of the Quds Force fifteen years ago, and in that time he has sought to reshape the Middle East in Iran’s favor, working as a power broker and as a military force: assassinating rivals, arming allies, and, for most of a decade, directing a network of militant groups that killed hundreds of Americans in Iraq. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has sanctioned Soleimani for his role in supporting the Assad regime, and for abetting terrorism.”

Former US President Barack Obama on 18 May 2011 added the name of Qassem Soleimani to the list of US sanctions.

The US Treasury Department put Qassim Soleimani on the list of “specially designated individuals” that would have prevented Americans from trading with him.

In October 2007, the Treasury Department also referred to the Quds Force as a supporter of the Taliban, Hezbollah, Hamas and “other terrorist organizations.”

A United Nations resolution of March 2007 put Qassim Soleimani on a watch list of Iranian officials linked to the country’s nuclear program.

Qassem Soleimani is the one who has been paying more attention to his crimes these days. These crimes have continued for many years from inside Iran to neighboring countries and the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the United States. His crimes were carried out under the policy of appeasement of the mullahs, in exporting terrorism, to stabilize the Velayat-e Faqih system and bypassing sanctions of the international community.

Qassem Soleimani being killed

On 3 January 2019, the Associated Press reported: “The 62-year-old Soleimani was the target of Friday’s U.S. attack, which was conducted by an armed American drone, according to a U.S. official. His vehicle was struck on an access road near the Baghdad airport.”

“A senior Iraqi security official said the airstrike took place near the cargo area after Soleimani left his plane and joined al-Muhandis and others in a car. The official said the plane had arrived from either Lebanon or Syria.”

The US Defense Department said in a statement on 2 January 2019: “At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more.

He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.”

