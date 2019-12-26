While the factions in the Iraqi parliament are trying to force a prime minister to the Iraqi people, the people continue to resist and said NO to any candidate nominated by the current factions.

Under the pressure from protesters, the Iraqi President Barham Salih has apologized for nominating Asaad Al-Eidani as Prime Minister and resigned. Saleh left Baghdad to Sulaymaniyah (in Iraqi Kurdistan) after this statement. Sources suggested that Parliament may accept Saleh’s resignation.

The Sky News Arabia has announced on 26 December 2019 that President Salih has resigned in opposition to the nomination of Asaad Al-Eidani, who was nominated by the Iranian regime’s paramilitary proxy groups for the post of prime minister and has submitted his resignation to parliament.

Presenting Asaad Al-Eidani as the candidate for Prime Minister by pro-Iranian Members of parliament like Hadi Al-Amiri the head of the Badr Organization, increased the anger of Iraqi protesters and they expressed their anger in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Nasiriyah, Basra, Al-Muthanna, Karbala, calling these proxy groups responsible for the “bloodshed of protesters killed in Tahrir Square”.

Parliament’s approval of a new electoral law also outraged the Iraqi protesters

Al-Araybia website reported on 26 December 2019: “Iraqi President Barham Salih refused on Thursday to designate the nominee of an Iran-backed parliamentary bloc for prime minister, saying he would rather resign than appoint someone to the position who would be rejected by protesters.”

Mass protests have engulfed Iraq since October 2019 and protesters, most of them young, are demanding the overthrow of the current political system. They consider this system as profoundly corrupted and under the influence of Iran’s regime.

The government’s policies have driven most of the Iraqi people into poverty. Since the beginning of protests in Iraq, the security forces have killed more than 460 individuals.

