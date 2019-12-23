Iraq News: After Parlaments Deadline, Thousands Protest

After the expiration of the deadline to appoint a Prime Minister in Iraq, the Iraqi demonstrators protested against the extension of the agreement between politicians. The demonstrators Iraq protested in streets against the failure of to reach consensus on the option of prime minister and Iran’s insistence on its favorite candidate.

The Al-Arabiya Television described in a report on December 22 the Sunday protests of Iraqi peoples as millions participating.

“Some Iraqi officials emphasized that Iran, the influential neighboring country, still tries to impose its favorite option, which is Qusay al-Suhail, for the PM post,” wrote Al-Sharq al-Awsat on its website and continued, “protesters called Qusay al-Suhail who had a ministerial post in the former resigned government, part of the political class that captured power and ruled for 16 years.”

“Thousands of protesters poured into the streets of Baghdad and Iraq’s southern provinces Sunday, rejecting a nominee for the post of prime minister who some say is too close to Iran. The demonstrations comes ahead a Sunday midnight deadline for naming an interim prime minister, with no apparent solution in sight,” Associated Press reported.

AP continued “the protesters closed roads in southern provinces, including oil-rich Basra, saying they won’t accept the nomination of the outgoing higher education minister, Qusay al-Suhail.

Iraq’s leaderless uprising has roiled the country since Oct. 1, with at least 400 people killed in the violence. Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite south to decry corruption, poor services and a lack of jobs, while also calling for an end to the political system imposed after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.”

In other part of its report AP mentioned “Al-Suhail was nominated for prime minister by Fatah and their allies. Sairoon is insisting that the candidate be selected by the anti-government protesters on the street. Anti-government protesters are calling for snap elections and a reformed electoral law that would give them greater say in how lawmakers are elected.They consider the current draft being considered by Parliament to be inadequate.”

Despite the fact that in Iraqi protests, more than 400 people were killed and nearly 25,000 injured, people continue their protests and persistence against the governmental corruption and the Iranian regime’s interference.

Following the resignation of PM Adel Abdul Mehdi, Iraqi protesters demand the resignation of Speaker of the Council of Representatives, Mohamed al-Halbousi and President of Iraq, Barham Salih.

“The Iraqi President Barham Salih informed the political coalitions that in case of any pressure to obligate him to appoint a PM who is not in favor of the people, he will resign. This is mentioned, while the deadline is expired and Barham Salih has not accepted the Al-Bana Coalition candidate, Qusay al-Suhail, who is also supported by Iran,” reported Sky News Arabia on December 23, 2019.

Meanwhile in Iran, following the November 2019 nationwide protests, the regime faces domestic and international crisis, it tries at any costs to keep its influence in Iraq. Despite its policy to terrorize political and popular activists through its affiliated paramilitary groups in Iraq, the people’s continued protests and the weakness of the Iranian regime has blocked any Iranian plan to influence the situation.

