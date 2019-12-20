Iran Regime’s Crimes Against Humanity

The Iranian regime has committed horrendous crimes against humanity in its crackdown on the Iran protests, with over 1,500 people killed by security forces, 4,000 wounded, and over 12,000 arrested. Of course, these figures should be considered a minimum, as many cases have not been registered at all due to the regime’s secrecy around this.

There are numerous reports that security forces are withholding the bodies of the victims until families have signed pledges that they won’t hold funerals for their loved ones or talk about how they died.

If the family insists on having the death registered as “being shot with live ammunition and firearms”, they must pay between 20 and 200 million tomans for the bullets, but if the family agrees to register it as a “natural death”, they can receive the bodies for free.

The security forces will control and monitor the funeral, even if they have to prevent families crying at the grave, while Intelligence Ministry agents patrol the street where the victims’ lived to check on flyers announcing the funeral, instructing families not to use large pictures and choosing the eulogy themselves.

Here are just some examples of the victims

Mohammad Javad Abedi: The 16-year-old construction worker from Isfahan was shot dead on his way home from work on November 17. His family were not given a death certificate or allowed to see the body and he was buried surrounded by intelligence agents.

Ali Sartippi: The 21-year-old was shot and wounded by security forces in Malard on November 17. He was taken to a hospital in Karaj (Iran) where he died at 4 am. He was buried on November 21, but there were no black mourning flags around his residence, which is probably because the family were forced to restrict their mourning ceremonies to inside their homes.

Arsham Ebrahimi: His family were forced to bury him at night, in a place chosen by the regime, and they were accompanied by four State Security Force agents.

The wounded are also in major danger because the regime has raided several hospitals looking for gunshot victims, who they have then killed or arrested. Many hospitals are now filled with plainclothes agents.

One wounded protester in Karaj was taken to hospital to be operated on, but Intelligence Ministry agents took him to another hospital and interrogated him despite his critical condition. He was then transferred to a detention centre and prison.

Thus, wounded protesters in Iran uprising haven’t been going to the hospital for treatment, which in the case of at least one protester, resulted in his death.

