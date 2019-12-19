When analysts discuss the November uprising in Iran, which began after the tripling of gas prices on November 15, there are a number of questions they will be asking, from whether it could have been predicted to how this was different to previous protests in Iran, but the most important question is what has changed in Iran’s political and social structure?

Some will claim that the November uprising is no different from previous protests, saying that it definitely caused some problems for the regime, but that the mullahs have been able to quash the uprising through brutal suppression and save the dictatorship.

However, if you look closer at the actions of the young people, you’ll see that they participated in the uprising in an organized manner, something that went beyond previous levels of protests, and signified a major change.

This organisation provided a huge blow to the regime and meant that, in order to keep control, supreme leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani had to explicitly support the oppression of protesters in Iran and pause their reformists versus hardliners narrative in order to save the regime from certain collapse.

The pair described protesters as “thugs” and praised Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Basij forces for killing innocent people in the protests. Even the regime’s authorities are forced to admit that this uprising in Iran was “different from previous ones”.

Over the past 38 years in Iran, the mullahs have banned all parties and organizations that could fight for the political and social demands of the Iranian people, as well as banning all independent labour unions who could advocate for workers’ rights.

The Iranian Resistance (NCRI) said: “The regime has conducted such suppression in Iran that any freedom-loving person who wants to step forward for establishing freedom and democracy must flee the country.

Moreover, the regime would confiscate the properties of those freedom lovers, harass or arrest their families, or even abduct or assassinate them abroad. Hundreds of thousands of political prisoners in Iran, the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners, and hundreds of Iranian dissidents assessed abroad are a testament to this fact.”

Under the Iranian regime, the people have found it impossible to pursue their political, social and economic demands, thus they want regime change for and by the people.

The people of Iran have suffered greatly over the past 40 years of this dictatorship and have put all their suffering into action to overthrow the regime and bring freedom to Iran.

