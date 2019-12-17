Iran executes 100th woman under President Hassan Rouhani’s rule

The Women’s Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the main opposition to the Iranian regime, has been paying particular attention to the situation of women in the country. It has reported that the Iranian regime has just executed the 100th woman since current President Hassan Rouhani took office.

Approximately a week ago (the exact date is unknown because the regime hides details about the executions it carried out), a woman known as “Fatemeh R” was hanged in Gohardasht Prison in the city of Karaj. Fatemeh was a 21-year-old that got the death sentence after being charged with murder. She had allegedly killed her husband during a family dispute when she was only 17 years old.

There is no other country in the world that executes more women than the Iranian regime. Since the beginning of this year, there have been more than a dozen women executed – more than double the figure for the year before.

Many human rights organisations across the world, as well as the NCRI, are calling on the Iranian regime to abolish the death penalty. Execution is used arbitrarily by the Iranian regime. Fair trials are not granted beforehand and certain elements such as the self-defence argument are not taken into account.

The regime does not distinguish different degrees of murder, meaning that a number of women acting in self-defense have been executed.

Making these executions even more poignant is the backdrop of many other countries increasing awareness about violence against women and ensuring that this practice is eliminated. The Iranian regime has absolutely no regard for such awareness.

The situation of women in Iran has been very concerning during the past few decades under the rule of the mullahs. Women in Iran are treated, by the regime, as second-class citizens and lack many of the rights that their male counterparts can enjoy. Furthermore, they are statistically more likely to end up in low-paid jobs, and even have less chance of getting access to education compared to males.

However, the women of Iran are pushing for equality and are not letting the regime hold them back. Many women have been arrested, tortured and executed by the Iranian regime; many because of their activism.

The regime is currently dealing with a massive uprising, with people all over the country expressing their discontent with the regime. They are making it very clear that they will not be silenced by the regime and they are calling for democracy, freedom, human rights and equality. Women have been a huge part of the Resistance in Iran and their role is fundamental.

