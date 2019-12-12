World Human Rights Day, Speeches Are Not Enough

The blood of 75-80 million people who perished during World War II led to draft the most precious legacy of the 20th century’s peoples. In 1948, in such as this day, the UN General Assembly took a significant step in the recognition of the human being’s value by adopting the landmark Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which calls upon all states to uphold the basic rights of all people.

Over 71 years ago, human rights promotion became a major objective among different nations regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion, social origin, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or any other status. Several non-profit institutions and firms constituted to guarantee the observation of all civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights for the people across the globe.

However, several authoritarian governments still insist on outdated theories in dealing with their people’s demands. Those, regrettably, enforce violence against the rightful grievances of the society rather than hearing and making responsible decisions to solve obstacles. These leaders, who are generally unelected, justify their violation against their citizens’ human rights under the pretext of domestic affairs, culture, religion, etc. to evade accountability.

What’s Happening in the Middle East on World Human Rights Day?

As the world and humanitarian organizations express their concerns about climate change and its hazardous consequences, the totalitarian governments’ treatment with their people should never be forgotten. Since last October, hundreds of youths in the Middle East lost their lives in their struggle toward achieving a better destiny for their nation.

The young generation in Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran, who have been tired from systematic corruption and mismanagement, poured into the streets to demonstrate their desire for fundamental change against leaders with fundamentalist beliefs. They loudly and clearly shouted they won’t bear humiliation and discrimination anymore. However, their rulers responded to them with tear gas, batons, and even shooting with live ammunition in their heads and chests. Authoritarians then shut down the people’s access to the internet hoping this move enables them to overcome protests. They tried to silence demonstrations instead of changing their behavior. However, they lost their legitimacy and credibility more and further distanced themselves from the different strata of society.

Tyrants, unfortunately, committed all of the above crimes in impunity while the majority of countries, particularly major powers, used to have made commitments to protect and promote fundamental, universal, and essential freedoms for all people across the world.

Therefore, as the different nations are celebrating the world’s Human Rights Day and commend this precious achievement of history, it is worthy to stand along with those who struggle for their inalienable rights. As the UN Secretary-General underlined that the value of humankind is not limited and not recognized by race, ethnicity, religion, social origin, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or any other status.

What’s Expected on World Human Rights Day?

At the last, “Whereas recognition of the inherent dignity and the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world,” and “Whereas it is essential if man is not to be compelled to have recourse, as a last resort, to rebellion against tyranny and oppression, that human rights should be protected by the rule of law,” it is an international obligation for all members of the human family to demonstrate their support for those who are deprived of their essential rights. And this support should go further than words. It is time for the major powers who take pride in their respect for democracy and human rights force the authoritarians to recognize their people’s willing for a prosperous tomorrow.

